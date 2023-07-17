Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali embraces no.3 batting position for Manchester Test

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is eagerly preparing to take on the No.3 batting position in the upcoming 4th Test of the Ashes 2023 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England has announced their playing 11 for the upcoming Test, with only one change from the previous game as James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in the team.

However, the notable highlight was Moeen Ali's placement at No.3, indicating his batting position for the next match. In the second innings of the Headingley Test, the all-rounder was promoted up the order after Harry Brook's underwhelming performance in the first innings.

With England's designated No.3, Ollie Pope, ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury, the hosts faced a new predicament. While Brook was initially backed to bat at No.3, he struggled to settle into the role. On the other hand, Moeen Ali showcased promise but fell short of a significant score.

Moeen Ali, who scored 5 runs off 15 balls at No.3, is diligently preparing himself to face the formidable bowling lineup. Despite primarily batting at positions 6 or 7, he expressed his enjoyment of the No.3 role.

Reportedly, he said: “I feel fine about it. It’s obviously going to be challenging batting at three against Australia with the best bowling attack in the world. But I would say, having done it in county cricket, obviously, it’s not alien at all. I have done it for England as well. I’m looking forward to it.

“I hope so. I have just been hitting balls in training quite a bit. I’m trying to get myself ready for the tough challenge against a good attack. I always thought 6 or 7 was always nice. But I do enjoy batting at three.

“The challenge of batting at three. I think for the team now, it’s the best thing. I’m looking forward to playing against these guys and getting challenged. I know it’s not easy, they’re obviously very good.”

Moeen Ali so far has batted in seven innings at No.3 and has scored 92 runs. He would be hoping to improve his numbers when he walks out to bat in Manchester.

