Ashes 2023: Justin Langer issues warning to Australia, advises against dropping David Warner

The stage is set for a gripping clash as England, led by Ben Stokes, prepares to take on Pat Cummins-led Australia in the highly anticipated fourth Test match. Question marks over Warner's inclusion.

Justin Langer, the renowned former cricketer and batting legend, has cautioned Australia against the idea of dropping David Warner from the playing XI during the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. Langer emphasised that such a decision would lead to excessive drama and disruption within the team.

Warner has encountered a challenging run of form in the Ashes, struggling to make significant contributions with the bat. Across six innings, the experienced opener has managed just one half-century, with scores of 9, 36, 66, 25, 4, and 1.

In light of Warner's recent performances, Langer expressed his belief that removing the left-handed batsman from the lineup for the fourth Test would prove to be highly disruptive to the team dynamics. Langer's warning highlights the potential negative impact that such a decision could have on team morale and stability during a crucial stage of the Ashes series

“The Australian selectors have shown their hand and would be wary of making a change for this huge Ashes Test match in Manchester. They stuck with him after Australia’s first two wins and must trust their instincts again. Despite Warner’s obvious discomfort with Stuart Broad, dropping the left-handed match-winner would be far too disruptive.”

England and Australia Set for Thrilling Fourth Test Showdown at Old Trafford. The highly anticipated 4th Test is set to be played from July 19 to 23, promising an intense battle between the two cricketing giants.

