    Ashes 2023: Impressive performances from Labuschagne and Woakes on Day 1; match hangs in the balance

    Day 1 of the thrilling 4th Test match between England and Australia saw exciting cricket action as Marnus Labuschagne's impressive innings and Chris Woakes' excellent bowling display took center stage. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 12:11 AM IST

    In the fourth Test between England and Australia, England won the toss and elected to bowl. The action-packed day saw David Warner starting strong by hitting a four against Stuart Broad, but soon after, Broad struck to remove Usman Khawaja, who unsuccessfully challenged the decision with a review.

    Australia managed to reach the 50-run mark in just 13 overs. At the first drinks break, they were at 57/1, with Warner on 32 and Marnus Labuschagne on 12. However, Woakes' skillful bowling led to Warner's dismissal, who edged the ball outside off-stump.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: David Warner's mentally focussed; rising above Broad's record

    Australia continued to push forward and swiftly reached 100 from 50 overs. By lunchtime, they were at 107/2, with Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease, having put up a promising partnership of 50 runs.

    After lunch, Mark Wood got a crucial breakthrough as he trapped Smith in front. England's successful review turned the decision in their favour. Travis Head was also struck on the helmet by Wood, causing some tense moments on the field.

    At the second drinks break, Australia had reached 146/3, with Labuschagne on 40 and Head on 18. The duo further solidified their partnership, reaching 50 runs for the fourth wicket. Labuschagne achieved a well-deserved half-century in the process.

    However, Labuschagne's innings ended at 51 as a controversial decision from the on-field umpire was reversed by the Decision Review System (DRS).

    During the final session, Australia reached 187/4 at tea, with Head on 47 and Shaun Marsh on 1. Head became Stuart Broad's 600th Test wicket, marking a significant milestone for the English bowler.

    As the game progressed, Australia crossed the 200-run mark in the 52nd over, and Marsh, along with Cameron Green, took their partnership beyond 50. Marsh reached his 4th Test fifty but was dismissed by an excellent catch from Jonny Bairstow off Woakes' delivery.

    Also Read: Can Ravichandran Ashwin earn the 'GOAT' title? AB De Villiers sets a condition

    In the last session, Australia reached 258/7 at the third drinks break, with Alex Carey on 2 and Mitchell Starc on 2. The tailenders frustrated England's bowlers, batting confidently for more than 100 balls.

    Woakes, with the second new ball, managed to remove Carey, and by the end of the day, Australia was at 299/8, with Starc on 23 and Pat Cummins on 1.

    Day 1 concluded with Australia in a strong position, and Day 2 promises more exciting cricket action.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 12:11 AM IST
