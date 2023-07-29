Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Bairstow misses run-out chance, Ashwin praises Umpire's decision (WATCH)

    The Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at the Oval witnessed a gripping moment of cricketing drama when England's Jonny Bairstow missed a crucial chance to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith.

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Bairstow misses run-out chance, Ashwin praises Umpire's decision osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    During the fifth Ashes 2023 Test at the Oval on July 28, 2023, England's keeper Jonny Bairstow had a chance to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith, but he missed the opportunity, leading to an interesting turn of events. Australia was in a tough spot, resuming their innings at 61/1 in response to England's 283. With the score at 185/7, Smith remained the lone standing bastion against England's bowling attack, which was missing the injured Moeen Ali. In the 78th over, England had a golden opportunity to get rid of Steve Smith and hasten the end of the Australian innings. Chris Woakes bowled a delivery that Smith nudged towards mid-on and quickly called for a couple of runs along with Pat Cummins.

    As Smith turned for the second run, substitute fielder George Ealham swooped down, grabbed the ball in one fluid motion, and hurled it towards the stumps. Bairstow, the England keeper, was prepared to pouch the ball and dislodge the bails, but before he could do so, he accidentally made contact with the stumps.

    The matter was referred to the TV umpire, Nitin Menon, who thoroughly reviewed the replays from various angles and in split-screen mode. The conclusion was evident – Bairstow made contact with the stumps before the ball had reached him. However, by the time the other bail was removed, Smith's bat had crossed the crease. Consequently, Menon declared Steve Smith not out.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australia edges ahead on Day 2 of 5th Test at Kennington Oval

    This incident drew comparisons to the famous 2005 Ashes moment when Ricky Ponting, the then Australian captain, was run out in a crucial moment by substitute fielder Gary Pratt during the fourth Test at Trent Bridge. Ponting's angry outburst at England's frequent use of substitute fielders during the series became a memorable moment in Ashes history.

    In the aftermath of the Ealham-Bairstow-Smith incident, Indian spinner R Ashwin took to Twitter and lauded Nitin Menon for making the right decision under pressure. He referred to the 2005 Ashes moment and highlighted the significance of substitute fielders in the Ashes series.

    The incident added another layer of drama and excitement to the Ashes Test, leaving fans and players alike engaged and anticipating further thrilling moments in the cricketing spectacle.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: After India's win, Rohit Sharma hints at batting order experiments ahead of World Cup osf

    IND vs WI 2023: After India's win, Rohit Sharma hints at batting order experiments ahead of World Cup

    Cricket Positive development for England as Jofra Archer nears return for ODI World Cup osf

    Positive development for England as Jofra Archer nears return for ODI World Cup

    Cricket Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana voices disapproval of Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst osf

    Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana voices disapproval of Harmanpreet Kaur's outburst

    Cricket India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland osf

    India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah declared fully fit for India tour of Ireland

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Australia take the upper hand in an action-packed day 1 of the 5th Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Australia take the upper hand in an action-packed day 1 of the 5th Test

    Recent Stories

    Home Decor: Check out the latest trends for kitchen lighting

    Home Decor: Check out the latest trends for kitchen lighting

    Manipur viral video: CBI registers FIR after formally taking over probe in sexual assault case AJR

    Manipur viral video: CBI registers FIR after formally taking over probe in sexual assault case

    Football Juventus excluded from UEFA Conference League and handed heavy fine osf

    Juventus excluded from UEFA Conference League and handed heavy fine

    Shabana Azmi's near departure from acting: Actress recalls harrowing experience on 'Parvarish' set ATG

    Shabana Azmi's near departure from acting: Actress recalls harrowing experience on 'Parvarish' set

    Indias 'low cost' and 'best quality' model will be a hit: PM Modi at Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 AJR

    India's 'low cost' and 'best quality' model will be a hit: PM Modi at Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon