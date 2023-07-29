Ashes 2023: Bairstow misses run-out chance, Ashwin praises Umpire's decision (WATCH)

The Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at the Oval witnessed a gripping moment of cricketing drama when England's Jonny Bairstow missed a crucial chance to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith.

During the fifth Ashes 2023 Test at the Oval on July 28, 2023, England's keeper Jonny Bairstow had a chance to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith, but he missed the opportunity, leading to an interesting turn of events. Australia was in a tough spot, resuming their innings at 61/1 in response to England's 283. With the score at 185/7, Smith remained the lone standing bastion against England's bowling attack, which was missing the injured Moeen Ali. In the 78th over, England had a golden opportunity to get rid of Steve Smith and hasten the end of the Australian innings. Chris Woakes bowled a delivery that Smith nudged towards mid-on and quickly called for a couple of runs along with Pat Cummins.

As Smith turned for the second run, substitute fielder George Ealham swooped down, grabbed the ball in one fluid motion, and hurled it towards the stumps. Bairstow, the England keeper, was prepared to pouch the ball and dislodge the bails, but before he could do so, he accidentally made contact with the stumps.

The matter was referred to the TV umpire, Nitin Menon, who thoroughly reviewed the replays from various angles and in split-screen mode. The conclusion was evident – Bairstow made contact with the stumps before the ball had reached him. However, by the time the other bail was removed, Smith's bat had crossed the crease. Consequently, Menon declared Steve Smith not out.

This incident drew comparisons to the famous 2005 Ashes moment when Ricky Ponting, the then Australian captain, was run out in a crucial moment by substitute fielder Gary Pratt during the fourth Test at Trent Bridge. Ponting's angry outburst at England's frequent use of substitute fielders during the series became a memorable moment in Ashes history.

In the aftermath of the Ealham-Bairstow-Smith incident, Indian spinner R Ashwin took to Twitter and lauded Nitin Menon for making the right decision under pressure. He referred to the 2005 Ashes moment and highlighted the significance of substitute fielders in the Ashes series.

The incident added another layer of drama and excitement to the Ashes Test, leaving fans and players alike engaged and anticipating further thrilling moments in the cricketing spectacle.