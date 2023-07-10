Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Australia's David Warner to retire from Tests? Wife Candice's Instagram post drops hint

    David Warner's future in Test cricket has come under question following his struggles in the Ashes 2023 series. A cryptic Instagram post by his wife, Candice, has hinted at the possibility of his retirement.

    David Warner, the opening batsman for Australia, has been struggling to score runs in the Ashes 2023 series against England, leading to doubts about his position in the playing XI. The future of Australian cricket star David Warner in the longest format of the game has been uncertain for some time. After his underwhelming performance in the first three Tests of the Ashes series against England, questions have been raised about his place in the team. Following the conclusion of the Leeds Test, Warner's wife, Candice, shared a cryptic post on Instagram, suggesting that her husband's career in Test cricket might have already reached its end.

    Candice posted a picture of the entire Warner family along with the caption, "The end of an era for us touring with Test cricket, it's been fun. Forever your biggest supporters and your girl gang. Love you @davidwarner31."

    After the third Test in Leeds, Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, declined to confirm Warner's place in the team. During the post-match press conference, Cummins even mentioned the possibility of Cameron Green returning for the Manchester Test.

    "We're keeping all options open," Cummins stated. "We have a nine or ten-day break now, so we'll take a deep breath. We'll take a few days away from cricket. But everyone is back in contention. Greeny should be fit for Manchester. Josh [Hazlewood] will also be back. So we'll have a full roster and we'll assess the pitch and discuss the best XI."

    With Mitchell Marsh scoring a century in the Headingly Test, it seems highly likely that he will retain his place in the playing XI. Consequently, if Green returns, it may cost Warner his place in the team.

