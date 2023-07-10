Ashes 2023: Will David Warner play Old Trafford clash? Australia's Pat Cummins keeps options open

Australian opener David Warner finds himself in the spotlight as Australia captain Pat Cummins clarifies that no definitive decisions have been made regarding Warner's inclusion in the team for the remaining Ashes series matches.

The spotlight is on Australian opener David Warner as Australia captain Pat Cummins asserts that no final decisions have been made regarding Warner's place in the team for the remaining Ashes series matches. Warner, who has expressed his intention to retire after playing against Pakistan next year, faces challenges to his desired farewell on his own terms following his recent struggles against England's Stuart Broad, a long-standing rival.

The return of all-rounder Cameron Green, expected to be fit for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, presents a potential selection dilemma. If selectors choose to retain Mitchell Marsh after his impressive century at Headingley, Warner could find himself squeezed out of the side.

Warner's disappointing performance at Headingley saw him manage just five runs, lowering his series average to 23.5. Both times, he fell victim to Stuart Broad's sharp bowling, caught at slips. Broad has now dismissed the left-handed batsman 17 times throughout his career, leading Australian media pundits to question the worth of retaining Warner despite Australia's 2-1 lead in the five-Test series against England.

As the situation unfolds, Warner's hopes of shaping the manner of his international cricket retirement have diminished. The final decisions regarding his place in the team rest with the selectors, and his recent failures combined with Marsh's successful return have complicated the selection process.

The Ashes series continues to provide intrigue and uncertainty, with Warner's future in the balance. The upcoming matches will reveal the selectors' ultimate choices and potentially influence the course of Warner's international cricket career.

“The number one issue is you’ve stuck with Warner, given him every opportunity, and (Stuart) Broad’s still got his number,” said former Australia captain Michael Clarke

“The thing you’ve got to think about first is, is David Warner’s time up?”

Warner has set out his ideal retirement plans, announcing earlier in the tour that he hopes the Sydney clash against Pakistan in the home summer will be his swan song in test cricket.

Australia captain Pat Cummins declined to back Warner’s place in the side for Old Trafford while saying it would be hard to drop Marsh.

“You keep all options open,” Cummins told reporters.

“We’ve got nine or 10 days now, we’ll take a deep breath, we’ll go away for a few days.

“But you know, everyone comes back into it, Greeny should be fit for Manchester, Josh (Hazlewood) will be back in there as well.

“We should have a full roster.”

Australia could promote Travis Head to open in Warner’s place to make room for Green’s inclusion along with Marsh. Head opened the batting with success during the recent tour of India when Warner was ruled out injured midway through. It will be interesting to see the Playing XI announced ahead of the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford