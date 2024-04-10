Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ajit Agarkar highlights Virat Kohli's fitness impact on Indian cricketing ecosystem

    Former cricketer and selector Ajit Agarkar commends Virat Kohli's enduring fitness standards, highlighting their impact on Indian cricket.

    cricket Ajit Agarkar highlights Virat Kohli's fitness impact on Indian cricketing ecosystem osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, lauds Virat Kohli's fitness regimen for its profound influence on Indian cricket. Speaking on SportifywithPRG, Agarkar notes Kohli's enduring athleticism even at 35, setting a high bar for fitness across the board. As Kohli continues to excel in the ongoing IPL, Agarkar contrasts his approach with MS Dhoni's instinct-driven leadership, emphasising the irreplaceable role of human intuition on the field. While acknowledging the significance of data analytics in modern cricket, Agarkar underscores the importance of temperament and team cohesion in achieving success amidst the competitive landscape of the IPL.

    "You look at guys like Virat (Kohli), he is one of those guys who set the benchmark. 10-15 years into his career, he has only got fitter, you can see the results. If someone like him sets an example and puts forward certain things that you need or certain fitness levels that you need, gradually it progresses across the ecosystem.

    "Gradually it has progressed (to the younger generation). The one difference you have seen over the last 15-20 years or so is the fitness levels of players," said Agarkar on SportifywithPRG.

    "The amount of data that's available, is incredible. You can plan a whole innings and I think everybody does it now, but it doesn't mean it will work all the time. You need a captain on the ground because not everything that you've planned is going to go your way.

    "On a particular day it might, but most days it won't. And that's where you need human instinct. That's why you call MS Dhoni a great captain because he had a feel for the game. He knew what was happening and how the game was changing," opined the 46-year-old former India pace bowler.


    "You can see it, (IPL) keeps throwing up players out of the blue. Having been a selector for a few months, there are certain players who suddenly come and show even on the big stage. IPL is a fairly big stage because of the pressures involved, big crowds.

    "You might be bowling to the top batters in the world, or you might be facing one of the top bowlers in the world, and that's when you stand up and that's where you judge the temperament of a player, whether he can do it consistently," said Agarkar.

    "It's sometimes a difficult task because of the sheer numbers (of players coming through the domestic structure) that we have. But, eventually, the more you watch players and temperament sometimes separates it."

    Agarkar believes a tight-knit side will, more often than not, be a winning side.

    "A tight-knit group generally helps. You don't need to be the best friends but you want to enjoy each others' success. If that doesn't happen sometimes it is a bit difficult."

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about battling injuries and personal growth during rehabilitation osf

    IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about battling injuries and personal growth during rehabilitation

    IPL 2024: Malinga shines in MI's target-hitting drill, shows Arjun Tendulkar, others how to hit stumps (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Malinga shines in MI's target-hitting drill, shows Arjun Tendulkar, others how to hit stumps (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Mohammad Nabi's son emulates CSK legend Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: Mohammad Nabi's son emulates MS Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot in heartwarming video (WATCH)

    IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Preview: Struggling RCB face faltering MI in showdown; key players, challenges & more snt

    IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Preview: Struggling RCB face faltering MI in showdown; key players, challenges & more

    cricket IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch thrilling 2-run victory over Punjab Kings osf

    IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch thrilling 2-run victory over Punjab Kings

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Love Jihad is a real story, says BJP's K Surendran over outburst on screening of 'The Kerala Story' anr

    Kerala: Love Jihad is a real story, says BJP's K Surendran over outburst on screening of 'The Kerala Story'

    Know Rajinikanth's FEE for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171 RBA

    Know Rajinikanth's FEE for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171

    cricket IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about battling injuries and personal growth during rehabilitation osf

    IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav opens up about battling injuries and personal growth during rehabilitation

    Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh shuns BJP offer, announces to contest from Bihar's Karakat seat AJR

    Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh shuns BJP offer, announces to contest from Bihar's Karakat seat

    Steps to make homemade serum for glowing and radiant skin rkn

    Steps to make homemade serum for glowing and radiant skin

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon