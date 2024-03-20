Afghanistan criticises CA's decision to postpone bilateral series amidst political concerns

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) condemns Cricket Australia's postponement of a bilateral T20 series, attributing it to external pressures and political influence.

In response to Cricket Australia's decision to postpone a bilateral T20 series against Afghanistan's men's team, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expressed dismay and urged CA to resist external influences. The series delay, attributed to concerns over women and girls' conditions in Afghanistan, prompted a stern response from the ACB, emphasising the importance of keeping cricket free from political interference.

The ACB stressed the significance of neutral and politics-free cricket, underscoring the sport's profound connection to the happiness and unity of the Afghan nation. CA's action marks a continuation of its firm stance, having previously canceled a Test match and postponed an ODI series against Afghanistan.

Speculation arose regarding CA's compliance with directives from the Australian government, prompting the ACB to advocate for collaborative efforts in addressing concerns rather than unilateral decisions. Expressing disappointment over CA's withdrawal, the ACB emphasized the need for mutual respect and understanding between cricket boards.

The ACB highlighted the series' inclusion in Afghanistan's Future Tours Programmes, with ICC approval and prior agreement from the CA delegation. The board urged CA to explore alternative solutions and uphold the principles of cricket's governing body to ensure the sport remains devoid of political influence.

Despite challenges, the ACB affirmed its commitment to negotiating with ICC, CA, and other full member countries to safeguard cricket's integrity and inclusivity. Notably, Afghanistan's exclusion from the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup due to gender-related restrictions underscores the broader issues facing the sport in the country.

In light of these developments, the ACB's stance underscores the importance of collective action in preserving cricket's core values amidst external pressures.

