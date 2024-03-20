Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: These 5 players are set for their 17th consecutive appearance in mega event since 2008

    As the IPL 2024 season approaches, let's take a look at five players who are set to make their 17th consecutive appearance since their debut season. From seasoned veterans like Mahendra Singh Dhoni to emerging stars like Virat Kohli, these players have been an integral part of the IPL journey since its inception in 2008.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    The IPL began in 2008. Since then, the tournament has completed 16 seasons. Most of the players who played in the first season have retired, but did you know that there are many players who have been playing since the first season to date? Besides Mahendra Singh Dhoni, big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are included in this list. These players have played at least 1 match in all 16 seasons. Now, these cricketers are ready for the 17th season.

    List of players who have featured since IPL 2008:

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the captain of Chennai Super Kings in the first season of the IPL. The team reached the final that season, but had to face defeat against Rajasthan Royals led by Shane Warne. After that, Dhoni continued to play for Chennai Super Kings continuously. However, he played for Rising Pune Supergiants for 2 seasons. Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title 5 times under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy.

    Rohit Sharma

    Rohit Sharma made his IPL debut in 2008. In that season, he was a part of the Deccan Chargers Hyderabad. After that, Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians in 2011. So far, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title 5 times under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Rohit Sharma has scored 6211 runs in 243 IPL matches at an average of 29.58 with a strike rate of 130.05.

    Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli is also included in the list of players who have been playing since the first season of the IPL. Virat Kohli has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore since IPL 2008. So far, Virat Kohli has played 237 matches in the IPL. He has scored 7263 runs at an average of 37.25 with a strike rate of 130.02.

    Dinesh Karthik

    Dinesh Karthik was a part of Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) in IPL 2008. Since then, he has played continuously for 16 seasons for different teams. So far, Dinesh Karthik has played for Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik has scored 4516 runs in 242 IPL matches.

    Shikhar Dhawan

    Shikhar Dhawan was a part of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008. After that, he became a part of Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan has played for Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Currently, he is the captain of Punjab Kings.  Dhawan has scored 6616 runs in 217 IPL matches at an average of 35.19 with a strike rate of 127.16.

    Also Read: 'Kohli calling, Go King': Special song for RCB superstar Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2024 goes viral (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
