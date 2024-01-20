Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aakash Chopra advocates for both Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in India's T20 World Cup squad

    Former cricket star Aakash Chopra suggests picking both all-rounders, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya, for the T20 World Cup, drawing parallels to Yuvraj Singh's style.

    cricket Aakash Chopra advocates for both Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in India's T20 World Cup squad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

    Former Indian cricket star turned commentator Aakash Chopra suggests including both all-rounders Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Chopra, aged 46, draws parallels between Dube's attacking style and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, emphasizing that Dube's power should be utilized lower in the batting order. He believes that despite suggestions to choose between Dube and Pandya, India should retain both players. Chopra highlights Dube's impressive performance in the recent T20I series against Afghanistan and emphasizes that his success in the IPL would further strengthen his case for inclusion in the World Cup squad. Pandya, recovering from an ankle injury, missed the T20I series against Afghanistan. Chopra underscores the significance of power-hitting in the T20 format, particularly on spinner-friendly pitches expected in the Caribbean and the United States, where the tournament is scheduled to take place starting June.

    "Shivam Ati Sundaram - his power is talking loudly. I felt he was sent slightly early in the third match. You could have sent either Sanju Samson or Rinku Singh ahead of him because he is not a grafter, he is an attacker. He reminds me of Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh). So you need to keep him slightly down the order," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

    The former Indian opener further added that both Hardik and Dube should be there in the T20 World Cup squad.

    "The way he hit sixes in the first two matches, the power was evident. Some people have even said to leave Hardik and pick Dube. I am saying keep both. Shivam Dube is a real contender based on these three matches. If he does well in the IPL, it will be the icing on the cake," Chopra added.

    Also Read: Rohan Gavaskar lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy: Outshining Dhoni and Kohli in win percentage

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Rohan Gavaskar lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy: Outshining Dhoni and Kohli in win percentage osf

    Rohan Gavaskar lauds Rohit Sharma's captaincy: Outshining Dhoni and Kohli in win percentage

    cricket R Ashwin invited to Grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple osf

    R Ashwin invited to Grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

    Cricket Mitchell and Phillips take New Zealand to 4-0 series lead with stellar batting display against Pakistan osf

    Mitchell and Phillips take New Zealand to 4-0 series lead with stellar batting display against Pakistan

    cricket ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024: Schedule, squads, groups, where to watch and more osf

    ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024: Schedule, squads, groups, where to watch and more

    cricket Sachin Tendulkar's all-round performance steals the show in the T20 exhibition match osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's all-round performance steals the show in Bangalore (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir inauguration Is market open today Will it remain open on January 22 gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Is market open today? Will it remain open on January 22?

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He gives zero emotional support'; Ankita Lokhande complains against husband Vicky Jain ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'He gives zero emotional support'; Ankita Lokhande complains against husband Vicky Jain

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-637 January 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-637 January 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Indian accused in Pannun murder plot can be extradited to US rules Czech court gcw

    Indian accused in Pannun murder plot can be extradited to US, rules Czech court

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra comes out in support for Mannara Chopra; Read more

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon