Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CricAdda's game just got stronger with Sanjay Dutt on board as a brand ambassador

    As the brand ambassador for CricAdda, Sanjay Dutt will be the face of the company and will be involved in various marketing campaigns, promotions, and events.

    CricAddas game just got stronger with Sanjay Dutt on board as a brand ambassador-snt
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 7:55 PM IST

    New Delhi (India), February 6: CricAdda, the online sports and fantasy gaming brand, announced that Indian film actor & renowned celebrity Sanjay Dutt has joined the company as its brand ambassador. The announcement comes as CricAdda looks to expand its reach and appeal to a wider audience of sports fans and gamers.

    As the brand ambassador for CricAdda, Sanjay Dutt will be the face of the company and will be involved in various marketing campaigns, promotions, and events. He will also be an advocate for the company's mission of providing a fun and engaging gaming experience for players.

    In Collaboration, Sanjay Dutt said, “I am excited about this collaboration with CricAdda as their brand ambassador. As a sports enthusiast and avid gamer, I am thrilled to be a part of the team and to represent a company that offers a wide range of sports and an engaging gaming experience for players.”

    CricAdda offers a wide range of games & sports news. It engages users with it’s real-time updates on running scores, upcoming matches, player auctions, and trending sports-related news among others. It also provides users to play, including football, cricket, tennis, kabaddi, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, snooker, handball, ice hockey, chess, badminton, cycling, motorbikes, athletics, basketball, sumo, visual sports, motor, and baseball. In addition to sports gaming, players can also enjoy a curated selection of Indian games, such as Andar Bahar, 20-20 Cricket, Bollywood Casino, and other games.

    Navigating the CricAdda website is easy and user-friendly, whether on a mobile device or desktop. The top navigation bar on the screen lists all sports, with key events highlighted in the 'Quick Links' section or 'Highlights' area on the home page. Live or in-play events are indicated by the 'Live' symbol, allowing players to play on the action as it unfolds. Users can also use side navigation links or top navigation links to choose their favourite sports for playing or their favourite live games.

    CricAdda's customer support team is always available to assist players with any questions or concerns. They can be reached through the website's contact form or by email. With Sanjay Dutt on board, CricAdda is poised for even greater success in the online sports and fantasy gaming industry.

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 7:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 India is really going to miss Rishabh Pant against Australia, says Ian Chappell snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India is really going to miss Rishabh Pant against Australia, says Ian Chappell

    Ganguly believes eventually T20 leagues with cricketing ecosystem will survive, rest will fade away snt

    Ganguly believes eventually T20 leagues with cricketing ecosystem will survive, rest will fade away

    IND vs AUS 2023: Khawaja terms facing Ashwin-led Indian spin attack as 'hardest challenge' snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Khawaja terms facing Ashwin-led Indian spin attack as 'hardest challenge'

    ind vs aus 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Will Australia's Scott Boland rise to the occasion in unfamiliar Indian conditions snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Will Australia's Scott Boland rise to the occasion in unfamiliar Indian conditions?

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly snt

    Quetta blast: 5 injured in TTP-orchestrated explosion; Babar vs Sarfaraz PSL exhibition match halted briefly

    Recent Stories

    Over 63 passengers put on 'No Fly List' over unruly behaviour in 2022: Civil Aviation Ministry - adt

    Over 63 passengers put on 'No Fly List' over unruly behaviour in 2022: Civil Aviation Ministry

    Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 India is really going to miss Rishabh Pant against Australia, says Ian Chappell snt

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: India is really going to miss Rishabh Pant against Australia, says Ian Chappell

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 9999 on Flipkart ahead of Valentines Day check details here gcw

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart ahead of Valentine's Day

    football Man City must be relegated if Premier League charges against them are proven, says former financial advisor snt

    Man City must be relegated if Premier League charges against them are proven, says former financial advisor

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registration process to commence from February 7; know key dates, other details - adt

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Registration process to commence from February 7; know key dates, other details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon