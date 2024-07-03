Champions Trophy 2025 draft: India vs Pakistan blockbuster on March 1 in Lahore, BCCI yet to give consent

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scheduled its team's highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 match against arch-rivals India in Lahore on March 1 next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scheduled its team's highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 match against arch-rivals India in Lahore on March 1 next year. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet given its consent to the proposed schedule, according to a senior ICC Board member speaking to PTI on Wednesday.

The tournament is set to run from February 19 to March 9, with March 10 designated as a reserve day. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who recently attended the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, has submitted a 15-match schedule, with all of India's matches planned to take place in Lahore due to security and logistical considerations.

"The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi and five in Rawalpindi," an ICC Board member told the news agency.

"The opening match will be held in Karachi with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi, final in Lahore. All India matches (including semifinal, if the team qualifies) in Lahore," the source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

India has been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Group B, on the other hand, includes Australia, South Africa, England, and Afghanistan.

Following inspections by the ICC's security team of the venues and other arrangements, ICC head of events Chris Tetley recently held discussions with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

The most recent tournament hosted by Pakistan was the 2023 Asia Cup, which adopted a 'Hybrid Model'. In this format, India played their matches in Sri Lanka after their government declined permission for travel across the border.

"All board chiefs of the ICC Champions Trophy participating countries (minus BCCI) have assured him of their complete support but BCCI will consult its government and update the ICC," the source told PTI.

The ICC cannot compel any cricket board to act against its government's policies. It remains to be seen when the BCCI will make a final decision on the matter.

