    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again

    The new Team India selection panel will be elected once CAC interviews the incumbent selectors, which will likely be held on December 29. Meanwhile, Chetan Sharma is likely to be shortlisted again.

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjpe, is likely to meet in Mumbai on December 29 to interview the prospective candidates for the new national selection panel. It is understood that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is shortlisting the names for the interview. Also, the last committee's chairman Chetan Sharma has a bright chance of being on the pruned list along with his central zone colleague Harvinder Singh.

    "If all goes well, on December 29, the CAC is supposed to meet physically in Mumbai and interview the shortlisted names," a BCCI source in the know-how of things told PTI on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, it is understood that Chetan and his committee have been given another week's extension and asked to cover this round of Ranji Trophy games.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SL 2022-23 - BCCI 'PHASING OUT' ROHIT SHARMA, VIRAT KOHLI AND KL RAHUL FROM T20I?

    Chetan and his colleague Harvinder were in Delhi to watch the home team's match against Tamil Nadu, while Sunil Joshi was in Hyderabad watching the game between Assam and Hyderabad. "They were informed only yesterday that they need to cover this round," the source said. However, it is understood that both Chetan and Harvinder are likely to be interviewed again by the CAC, and both might continue from their respective zones.

    Those in BCCI, who are tracking developments, believe that the board mandarins haven't found a lot of proper names for the job as ₹1.25 crore for the chairman and ₹1 crore for other members isn't believed to be an attractive package to lure the best in the business. "Chetan has a good chance of either being retained as the chairman or at least the North Zone representative if he is willing to work under the new chairman, whosoever it is. The truth is BCCI is not getting any top names. It is not that they haven't sounded out anyone. If Chetan didn't have a chance, why would he apply? There must have been some assurances given," said a BCCI source.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
