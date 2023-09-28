'Butter chicken, mutton curry and more': Pakistan team's diet plan during ODI World Cup 2023 revealed

The article discusses the Pakistan cricket team's arrival in Hyderabad for the ODI World Cup 2023, their warm reception by Indian fans, their training preparations, and the delightful culinary experiences they are expected to enjoy.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday for the ODI World Cup 2023, following the timely clearance of their visas. Their entry into the city was met with an enthusiastic reception, as fans turned out in large numbers to welcome the visiting team. Babar Azam and his squad expressed their delight at the warm welcome they received through their social media posts.

A crucial aspect of an athlete's regimen is their diet, and the Pakistan players are relishing some delectable dishes in Hyderabad.

Since their arrival in Hyderabad, the Pakistan players wasted no time in hitting the training ground in preparation for their warm-up game against New Zealand, scheduled for Friday. Notably, they seemed equally content with the culinary offerings.

"Zabardast. Maza aa gaya," exclaimed Haris Rauf, Pakistan's leading fast bowler, as he stepped into the primary practice nets at the Hyderabad Cricket Association ground. He was asked about the enthusiastic reception his team had received at the airport, a mere 12 hours earlier.

Given that beef isn't readily available to all the participating teams in India, Pakistan's players will primarily rely on chicken, mutton, and fish for their daily protein intake. Their diet chart, which has been revealed through PTI, includes enticing options such as grilled lamb chops, mutton curry, the ever-popular butter chicken, and grilled fish.

For their carbohydrate needs, the Pakistan team has requested steamed basmati rice, spaghetti in Bolognese sauce—a favorite of the legendary Shane Warne—and vegetarian pulao from the stadium caterer. As Pakistan is in India for nearly two weeks, they may also indulge in the renowned Hyderabadi biryani as a treat.

If the initial 12 hours are any indication, this trip to India promises to be a memorable one for Babar and his team, regardless of their on-field performance. The adoration that Indians hold for the game of cricket is unparalleled, and as a result, the fans chanting the name of Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, at the Hyderabad airport should not come as a complete surprise.

After all, Babar, one of the game's premier batsmen, had set foot on Indian soil for the first time, along with the majority of his teammates. This marked Pakistan's return to India after a hiatus of seven years.

The long-standing tensions between the two nations seemed to be momentarily forgotten as fans were captivated by the presence of Babar and his team. It didn't take long for the Pakistan cricket team to become a hot topic of discussion in India, quickly gaining traction.

Babar was undeniably the fans' favorite, but the entire Pakistan squad was deeply moved by the unexpected warmth of their welcome. With the exception of Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha, this visit to India was the first for the rest of the squad.

In terms of their schedule, the Pakistan team has a couple of warm-up matches lined up before the start of the ODI World Cup. After facing New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday, Babar's team is slated to take on Australia in their second practice match on Tuesday.

Pakistan will commence their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against New Zealand on October 06.