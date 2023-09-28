Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Butter chicken, mutton curry and more': Pakistan team's diet plan during ODI World Cup 2023 revealed

    The article discusses the Pakistan cricket team's arrival in Hyderabad for the ODI World Cup 2023, their warm reception by Indian fans, their training preparations, and the delightful culinary experiences they are expected to enjoy.

    Butter chicken, mutton curry and more Pakistan team's diet plan during ODI World Cup 2023 revealed snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 3:29 PM IST

    The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday for the ODI World Cup 2023, following the timely clearance of their visas. Their entry into the city was met with an enthusiastic reception, as fans turned out in large numbers to welcome the visiting team. Babar Azam and his squad expressed their delight at the warm welcome they received through their social media posts.

    A crucial aspect of an athlete's regimen is their diet, and the Pakistan players are relishing some delectable dishes in Hyderabad.

    Since their arrival in Hyderabad, the Pakistan players wasted no time in hitting the training ground in preparation for their warm-up game against New Zealand, scheduled for Friday. Notably, they seemed equally content with the culinary offerings.

    "Zabardast. Maza aa gaya," exclaimed Haris Rauf, Pakistan's leading fast bowler, as he stepped into the primary practice nets at the Hyderabad Cricket Association ground. He was asked about the enthusiastic reception his team had received at the airport, a mere 12 hours earlier.

    Given that beef isn't readily available to all the participating teams in India, Pakistan's players will primarily rely on chicken, mutton, and fish for their daily protein intake. Their diet chart, which has been revealed through PTI, includes enticing options such as grilled lamb chops, mutton curry, the ever-popular butter chicken, and grilled fish.

    For their carbohydrate needs, the Pakistan team has requested steamed basmati rice, spaghetti in Bolognese sauce—a favorite of the legendary Shane Warne—and vegetarian pulao from the stadium caterer. As Pakistan is in India for nearly two weeks, they may also indulge in the renowned Hyderabadi biryani as a treat.

    If the initial 12 hours are any indication, this trip to India promises to be a memorable one for Babar and his team, regardless of their on-field performance. The adoration that Indians hold for the game of cricket is unparalleled, and as a result, the fans chanting the name of Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, at the Hyderabad airport should not come as a complete surprise.

    After all, Babar, one of the game's premier batsmen, had set foot on Indian soil for the first time, along with the majority of his teammates. This marked Pakistan's return to India after a hiatus of seven years.

    The long-standing tensions between the two nations seemed to be momentarily forgotten as fans were captivated by the presence of Babar and his team. It didn't take long for the Pakistan cricket team to become a hot topic of discussion in India, quickly gaining traction.

    Babar was undeniably the fans' favorite, but the entire Pakistan squad was deeply moved by the unexpected warmth of their welcome. With the exception of Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha, this visit to India was the first for the rest of the squad.

    In terms of their schedule, the Pakistan team has a couple of warm-up matches lined up before the start of the ODI World Cup. After facing New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday, Babar's team is slated to take on Australia in their second practice match on Tuesday.

    Pakistan will commence their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against New Zealand on October 06.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Babar Azam greeted with saffron stole upon arrival in India; WATCH viral video snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Babar Azam greeted with saffron stole upon arrival in India; WATCH viral video

    cricket Mitchell Marsh points out Glenn Maxwell's role in Australia's World Cup quest osf

    Mitchell Marsh points out Glenn Maxwell's role in Australia's World Cup quest

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's encouraging words on Jasprit Bumrah's form ahead of mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's encouraging words on Jasprit Bumrah's form ahead of mega event

    Azharuddin backs Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin for India's ODI World Cup 2023 challenge; says Gill will be key player snt

    Azharuddin backs Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin for India's ODI World Cup 2023 challenge; says Gill will be key player

    cricket Graeme Smith sets sights on making SA20 the pinnacle of T20 cricket osf

    Graeme Smith aims to make SA20 the biggest T20 league outside IPL

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp tips How to follow and unfollow WhatsApp Channels gcw

    WhatsApp tips: How to follow and unfollow WhatsApp Channels?

    Kannur Squad: 7 reasons to watch Mammootty's film rkn

    Kannur Squad: 7 reasons to watch Mammootty's film

    Jaipur to Goa: 7 places to explore in India before you die SHG EAI

    Jaipur to Goa: 7 places to explore in India before you die

    Asian Games 2023: Historic bronze for India in Equestrian as Anush Agarwalla shines in Dressage event snt

    Asian Games 2023: Historic bronze for India in Equestrian as Anush Agarwalla shines in individual dressage

    Stop Protesting For Cauvery, Save Kodagu from Resorts: Environmentalist Muttanna vkp

    Stop Protesting For Cauvery, Save Kodagu from Resorts: Environmentalist Muttanna

    Recent Videos

    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon