IND vs AUS 2022-23: Peter Handscomb hopeful of finding place in Australia squad for India Tests

In-form batter Peter Handscomb is aware it will be challenging to find a spot in an "impressive" Australian Test squad but said he is still hoping to earn a place for the India tour with his "weight of numbers". The 31-year-old, who last played red-ball cricket almost four years back, amassed 562 runs at 93.66 this summer's Sheffield Shield. Last month, he notched a pair of fifties for the Prime Minister's XI against the Windies. Handscomb will look to push his case when he leads a Cricket Australia XI against South Africa, starting in Brisbane on Friday.

"I'm thereabouts ... so the conversations [with Test selectors] are promising. But you've also got to look at the Test squad, and there are guys in front of me, and batters are doing pretty impressive things. I can score as many runs as I want, but there still needs to be a spot at the next level, and at the moment, they're playing pretty good cricket," Handscomb was quoted as saying by 'The West Australian'.

Handscomb is known for his ability to play spin, but he will face competition from Travis Head regarding finding a place in the team for the India tour. Head had a challenging trip to Sri Lanka and Pakistan this year. "All you can do as a batter is force your way in through the weight of numbers," said Handscomb, who will join Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season.

"I pick up the gloves to ensure they know I'm still available as a backup keeper or can take them if necessary. That's also an important skill to have in your bag," Handcomb concluded. Australia will tour India for a four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy early in February-March next year.

