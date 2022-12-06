Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Shikhar Dhawan among probables for Delhi

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Delhi has released its probables for the upcoming premier domestic First-Class season. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan also happens to be on the list.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who last played a red-ball game three years ago, has been named among Delhi's 39 probables for the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy beginning December 13. Dhawan plays only the 50-over format for India besides the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old did play a few games in the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the recent 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament. To the disappointment of some in the Delhi camp, the final squad will be announced on December 8 or 9 ahead of their opener against hosts Maharashtra in Pune, giving them only a little time to prepare.

"Shikhar's experience will come in handy for the team. We are hoping he can play a few games, if not all," said a DDCA source. Per the probables list released by DDCA, the 39 members were supposed to report at Roshanara Ground on Monday morning, but more than half of them still need to show up. ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: 'Shubman Gill is a strong contender to open for India' - Yuvraj Singh

Veteran pacers Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull and Nitish Rana, who captained the side in the two white-ball events, also figure in the Delhi list. The captain for Ranji Trophy will also be named with the squad announcement. The biggest concern for the team has been the fitness of their pacers, and the management hopes that the likes of Simarjeet Singh and Pradeep Sangwan can maintain their fitness throughout the season.

Delhi did well to qualify for the SMAT knockouts under new skipper Rana and coach Abhay Sharma this season before an underwhelming show in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Delhi last won the Ranji Trophy in the 2007-08 season. ALSO READ: PAK vs ENG 2022-23, 1st Test - England pulls off sensational win after 17 years; Stokes' captaincy applauded

