Blow for Lucknow Super Giants: Injured Mark Wood ruled out of IPL 2022 - Report

    England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 after the Lucknow Super Giants' latest recruit suffered an elbow injury.

    Lucknow, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 1:51 PM IST

    In what comes as a blow to Lucknow Super Giants', England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against West Indies in North Sound last week.

    According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the ECB sent a medical update to the Lucknow-based IPL franchise over Wood being ruled out of bowling for the time being.

    The KL Rahul-led side, making their debut with the Gujarat Titans, picked up the English pacer for Rs 7.5 crore at last month's IPL 2022 mega auction. However, Wood's participation in the T20 league became doubtful the moment he walked out of the drawn first Test owing to an elbow problem after bowling just 17 overs.

    Earlier, England's Jason Roy and Alex Hales pulled out of the IPL, citing bio-bubble fatigue.

    In an interview with The Guardian, Mark Wood shared his experience of witnessing the auction and having bought by the Lucknow-based team. 

    "As soon as the final amount was confirmed, Sarah (Wood's wife) asked what it was in pounds – I might have to freeze all our accounts, so it doesn't disappear. But we're delighted. It's a weird experience. It feels like a computer game – almost not real, like transfers on Football Manager – but it's also very real when you get signed," the pacer had said.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
