Black marketing of India vs SA WC tickets? Kolkata police sends notice to BCCI seeking information of sales

Amid allegations over blacking marketing of tickets for India vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, the Kolkata police have issued a notice to the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) seeking information on sales.

Earlier this week, Kolkata Police had summoned officials from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and an online ticket booking portal following a complaint alleging the black marketing of tickets for the blockbuster ODI World Cup 2023 clash in the city.

Notices were issued to the CAB and the online ticket booking portal, asking them to appear before the police on Thursday. However, none of the representatives from either the CAB or the online ticket booking portal showed up, according to the officer.

A case was filed at the Maidan Police Station on Wednesday after cricket enthusiasts filed a complaint. They accused officials associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), CAB, and an online ticket booking portal of collusion, leading to black marketing of tickets for the India-South Africa match.

The complainants alleged that specific BCCI and CAB officials, along with the online ticket booking portal, deliberately set aside a significant number of tickets meant for the general public, enabling their availability to black marketeers.

Responding to the allegations, a senior official from the CAB dismissed the claims, stating that their role was limited to hosting the match. They clarified that the ticket sales process was managed by the online portal and the International Cricket Council (ICC).