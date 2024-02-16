'Bhai ek number': Sarfaraz Khan's video call with brother Musheer after stellar debut vs England goes viral

Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother Musheer Khan, who played for India in the U-19 World Cup 2024, called up the Indian batter who had an impressive debut against England on Day 1 of the third Test in Rajkot. Video of their conversation soon went viral.

Sarfaraz Khan, the Team India batter, was pleasantly surprised by a special video call from his younger brother, Musheer Khan, following his impressive debut performance on the first day of the ongoing third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday.

Having toiled hard and amassed runs in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz finally achieved his dream of donning the Team India jersey on the international stage. The 26-year-old was handed his Test cap by former India spinner Anil Kumble. Making his debut innings memorable, Sarfaraz Khan showcased his skill with a remarkable 62 runs off 66 balls, contributing to India's total score of 326/5 on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test.

After his remarkable innings, Sarfaraz Khan engaged in a video conversation with his brother Musheer. In a video posted by BCCI on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Sarfaraz is seen inquiring about Musheer's batting performance, to which Musheer enthusiastically responded, "Bhai ek number. Maza aa gaya, dil khush ho gaya (Bhai, it was superb. I thoroughly enjoyed it, and it made my heart happy)."

Sarfaraz Khan proudly displayed his Test cap to his brother, expressing his belief that "you will also play for India in the future."

In a heartfelt moment, Sarfaraz Khan was pleasantly surprised by the video call and expressed gratitude to the almighty for making his dream come true.

"I felt really good after talking to my brother. Half my family is here and the other half is in Mumbai at home. It was a pleasant surprise. It’s a memorable and important day of my life. I thank the Almighty for this.” the 26-year-old said.

Musheer Khan participated in the India U19 team during the recently concluded U19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa. The Boys in Blue secured the runner-up position after a defeat to Australia in the Final match. Musheer emerged as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, accumulating 360 runs, which featured two centuries, at an impressive average of 60 in seven innings.

