    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Jadeja apologises to Sarfaraz Khan for run-out on Instagram; says it was my wrong call

    Centurion Ravindra Jadeja apologises on Instagram for the run-out mix-up involving debutant Sarfaraz Khan during the third Test between India and England in Rajkot.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 7:39 PM IST

    Day 1 of the third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Thursday witnessed a spectacular display of classical Test match cricket, with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja notching up centuries, and debutant Sarfaraz Khan making a noteworthy impact with a fluent half-century. However, amidst the celebrations, a run-out mix-up between Jadeja and Sarfaraz added a touch of drama to an otherwise triumphant day for the Indian team.

    Following the unfortunate run-out, Ravindra Jadeja took to his Instagram story to express regret over the run-out incident involving Sarfaraz Khan. The post read, "Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan. It was my wrong call (apology emoticon) Well played." This gesture showcased Jadeja's sportsmanship and accountability, acknowledging the unfortunate mix-up that led to Sarfaraz's dismissal.

    Earlier in the day, India found themselves struggling at 33 for three, but Rohit Sharma (131) and Jadeja (110 not out) steadied the ship with a remarkable 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket. The duo joined the elite club of Indian pairs who have put on more than 200 runs against England, marking a crucial turning point in the match.

    Also read: IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan slams half-century on debut; father applauds, blows kiss from crowd (WATCH)

    Debutant Sarfaraz Khan showcased his potential with a brisk 62 off 66 balls, including the joint fastest fifty by an Indian on debut. His aggressive strokes and powerful shots added valuable runs to India's total, helping them surpass the 300-run mark. Unfortunately, a mix-up with Jadeja led to his run-out, dampening what could have been a dream debut innings.

    Ravindra Jadeja, not just a standout performer with the ball, continued his impressive run with the bat. He remained unbeaten at 110, bringing up his fourth Test hundred and second consecutive one at his homeground in Rajkot. Jadeja's composed innings demonstrated his ability to anchor the innings even in challenging situations.

    The Instagram apology from Jadeja followed skipper Rohit Sharma's visible frustration at the manner of Sarfaraz's dismissal. Rohit, standing in the dressing room, threw his cap in frustration, emphasizing the disappointment with the run-out. However, Jadeja's prompt acknowledgment of the error showed a sense of responsibility and team spirit.

    While Day 1 of the third Test was marked by stellar performances, Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram apology added a touch of humility and sportsmanship to the narrative. As the team looks forward to building on their strong position in the match, Jadeja's gesture highlights the camaraderie and accountability within the Indian squad, reflecting the true spirit of the game.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 7:41 PM IST
