BCCI's unrivaled financial triumph: Deep dive into cricket's wealthiest board and tax contributions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to hold its position as the wealthiest cricket board globally, consistently receiving the largest share of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) annual revenue. The BCCI's remarkable financial success is evident once again this year, with an astounding projected annual earning of USD 230 million for the 2024-27 cycle. However, this prosperity comes with a substantial tax burden, as the board recently disclosed paying a staggering Rs 1,159 crore in income tax during the fiscal year 2021-22.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, provided detailed information about the BCCI's income tax payments, as well as its financial activities over the past five years, in response to a question posed in the Rajya Sabha. These figures were based on the board's filed returns.

While revenue generated from the ICC revenue pool contributes significantly to the BCCI's funds, it is merely one of several revenue streams. Another major contributor is the Indian Premier League (IPL), a high-stakes tournament that yields substantial profits for the Indian board. The IPL's financial allure remains unparalleled in terms of player participation and sponsorships, and its influence is projected to strengthen further in the years to come.

Analyzing the fiscal years, in 2020-21, the BCCI's income tax payment amounted to Rs 844.92 crore, a slight decrease from the Rs 882.29 crore paid in the preceding year, 2019-20. Meanwhile, in FY2019, the board's tax contribution surged to Rs 815.08 crore, notably surpassing the Rs 596.63 crore paid during the 2017-18 period.

Zooming in on specific fiscal years, the BCCI amassed an impressive revenue of Rs 7,606 crore in 2021-22, counterbalanced by expenditures totaling nearly Rs 3,064 crore. In comparison, the 2020-21 fiscal saw an income of Rs 4,735 crore for the BCCI, accompanied by expenses amounting to Rs 3,080 crore.

In summation, the BCCI's financial prowess remains unparalleled in the cricketing world, largely attributed to its significant shares of ICC revenue and the flourishing Indian Premier League. This prosperity has resulted in substantial income tax payments, which have been meticulously documented over the past years. As the board's revenue streams continue to flourish, its financial might is projected to advance even further.