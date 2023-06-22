BCCI seeks Applications for Men's Selection Committee Member, Shiv Sunder Das likely to continue as Chairman

BCCI has announced the opening for a member of the Men's Selection Committee and is inviting applications for the position.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced an opening for one member of the Men's Selection Committee, as they invited applications for the position. Since Chetan Sharma resigned as the BCCI chief selector in February 2023, the committee has been operating with a vacancy.

The current members of the BCCI selection committee are Shiv Sunder Das, S Sharath, Subroto Banerjee, and Salil Ankola.

The BCCI shared this update on Twitter, providing a link along with the caption, "BCCI invites applications for one member of Men's Selection Committee post."

Following Sharma's resignation, former India opener Shiv Sunder, who played 23 Tests, took over as the chairman of the selection committee. The other members are S Sharath (South), Subroto (Central), and Salil (West).

It appears that Shiv Sunder may continue as the chairman, as the BCCI's application announcement only mentions the opening for one member in the selection committee.

If the BCCI does not find a prominent candidate from the North Zone, they may consider former wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra as an option. Ratra was one of the candidates the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interviewed when Chetan Sharma was reappointed.

Another potential candidate is Vivek Razdan, who has been involved in domestic cricket as a BCCI panel commentator for the past decade. Razdan, currently on vacation in the US, expressed interest in the role but believes that one should only apply for a selector's post if explicitly instructed to do so.

“If I am approached, I would be interested and it would be an honour to serve Indian cricket. But I believe that for a selector’s post, one should only apply if you are told to apply," said Razdan, who is currently holidaying in the US said.

Former India spinner Maninder Singh applied for the position twice. He was interviewed the first time but did not receive a call the second time.

Recently, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape, evaluated applications for the Women's Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee positions. The CAC unanimously recommended Ms Shyama Dey Shaw and Mr VS Thilak Naidu for these positions.