BCCI AGM: Binny to be elected 36th president but questions remain on ICC chairmanship

The issue of ICC chairmanship will be up for discussion when the BCCI holds it Annual General Meeting (AGM), where former India cricketer Roger Binny will replace Sourav Ganguly as the new Board President in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The election of the upcoming group of officeholders will merely be a formality since none of them is expected to face opposition. The participant will consider whether BCCI should put out a candidate for ICC chair or back Greg Barclay for a second term. The deadline for submitting nominations for the top position at the ICC is October 20. The ICC Board will meet in Melbourne from November 11–13.

In both the political and sporting worlds, attention has already been drawn to Ganguly's hotly contested departure from the BCCI. Watching if the former captain is considered for the leader position will be intriguing. Anurag Thakur, the sports minister, and N Srinivasan, the former president of the BCCI, are among the other candidates.

Srinivasan is qualified to run, but given his advanced age, it is unclear whether BCCI will support him. He is 78. Since there will be only one round of voting in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, Thakur will likely be occupied during the ICC Board meeting.

Ganguly will return to his home state organisation, CAB, as president for a second term, while Binny will take over as BCCI's top executive. The other BCCI office holders, who will be chosen unanimously, are the secretary Jay Shah, the treasurer Ashish Shelar, the vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and the member Devajit Saikia (joint secretary). Arun Dhumal, the departing treasurer, will take over as IPL chairman.

"It is almost certain that Jay will be India's representative at ICC Board meeting. But members need to decide if we want someone to become the ICC chairman or let Greg Barclay of New Zealand complete his second and final term," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

As per the agenda of the 91st AGM, there will be induction of two representatives of Indian Cricketers' Association on the BCCI Apex Council to replace Anshuman Gaikwad and Shantha Rangaswamy. However, they will only be elected at the ICA election from Oct 27-29. Current ICA president Ashok Malhotra and former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar are contesting to be the association's male representative on the BCCI Apex Council. Dhumal will chair the newly formed IPL governing council after the BCCI AGM on Tuesday.

The date of the IPL auction will be decided while there will also be a discussion on the inaugural WIPL, which the Board plans to conduct before the IPL in March. Five teams will be part of the league initially, but how they will be sold could be decided on Tuesday.

The BCCI could sell the teams' city-wise based on zones or to big cities with a solid fan base. There will also be a discussion on the tax liability for the ODI World Cup in India next year. India could lose up to Rs 955 crore if the central government doesn't exempt the tax surcharge on ICC for hosting the event in India.

