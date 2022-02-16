  • Facebook
    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Kohli to Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise

    Legendary Indian singer Bappi Lahiri has passed away. He was 69. In the same light, the Indian sports fraternity has condoled his unfortunate demise on social media.

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Sports fraternity condoles singer's demise
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
    It was a sad Wednesday morning for India as legendary playback Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri passed away. He was 69 and was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea, along with a recurrent chest infection. He breathed his last at the Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. Consequently, the entire nation condoled his demise, including the sports fraternity.

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to his Twitter to write, "An icon of the Indian music industry. Bappi Lahiri you will be missed. May you RIP 🙏🏻". In the meantime, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tweeted, "'Yaad aa rahi hai'... Yaad bahut aayegi. Thank you for the music. Your presence at Eden shall forever be cherished. Rest in peace, Melody King #BappiDa 🙏".

    ALSO READ: Bappi Lahiri was Kishore Kumar’s nephew? Check out these 10 lesser-known facts about him

    Former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh went on to tweet, "Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻"

    On the other hand, fellow former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin paid his tribute by penning, "Deeply saddened to hear about the death of #BappiLahiri. Great musicians leaving for their heavenly abode one after another." Also, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik tweeted, "Heartfelt tribute to a legendary music composer & singer. My deepest condolences to #BappiLahiri ji's family and friends for their loss."

    ALSO READ: Here's when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place

    Earlier last week, legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar had also passed away in Mumbai. She had been battling COVID for nearly a month. Also, on Tuesday evening, legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee had breathed her last. On the same note, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) took to Twitter to condole the demises.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
