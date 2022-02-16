Here's when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place

Lahiri family is waiting for Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa to come from Los Angeles for the last rites; official statement says

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night, February 15. Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital where he breathed his last. He was 69.



Soon after the news of Bappi Da’s demise, several celebs took to Twitter and paid condolences to the family. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also remembered the singer.

The director of the hospital, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, told news agency PTI, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

Bappi Da’s cremation will be held tomorrow, February 17, at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri's family is waiting for his son, Bappa, to arrive from Los Angeles.



Bappi Lahiri is survived by two children Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri. Since Bappa is in the USA, the family waits for his arrival. Bappa will perform Bappi Lahiri's last rites. Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa is married to Tanisha Varma in 2012, daughter of action director Mahendra Verma. He is also a music composer and worked in many Bengali films.

Bappi Lahiri's family announced fans and media about the demise with profound sadness. The official statement is as follows: "It's a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated - Mrs .Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri (sic)."