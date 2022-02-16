  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lahiri family is waiting for Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa to come from Los Angeles for the last rites; official statement says 

    Here when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place RCB

    Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night, February 15. Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital where he breathed his last. He was 69.
     

    Here when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place RCB

    Soon after the news of Bappi Da’s demise, several celebs took to Twitter and paid condolences to the family. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also remembered the singer.

    Here when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place RCB

    The director of the hospital, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, told news agency PTI, “Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.”

    Here when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place RCB

    Bappi Da’s cremation will be held tomorrow, February 17, at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri's family is waiting for his son, Bappa, to arrive from Los Angeles. 
     

    Here when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place RCB

    Bappi Lahiri is survived by two children Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri. Since Bappa is in the USA, the family waits for his arrival. Bappa will perform Bappi Lahiri's last rites. Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa is married to Tanisha Varma in 2012, daughter of action director Mahendra Verma. He is also a music composer and worked in many Bengali films.

    Here when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place RCB

    =

    Bappi Lahiri's family announced fans and media about the demise with profound sadness. The official statement is as follows: "It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take place on the arrival of Bappa from LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated - Mrs .Lahiri, Mr.Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri, Rema lahiri (sic)." Also Read:Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    Here when Bappi Lahiri's funeral will take place RCB

    Popular Bengali actor Vishwajeet Chaterjee and others at Bappi Lahiri residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Bappi’s last appearance on TV was on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Also Read: Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Bappi Lahiri no more celebrities mourn India disco legend death drb

    Bappi Lahiri no more: Swanand Kirkire to Yuvraj Singh, celebrities mourn India's disco legend's death

    Singer composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    Singer-Composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

    I am a big fan of India, says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland RCB

    "I'm a big fan of India," says Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine-Russia crisis: We are prepared, says US President Joe Biden - ADT

    Ukraine-Russia crisis: We are prepared, says US President Joe Biden

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral RCB

    Deep Sidhu, Reena Rai's love story: Their Valentine's Day's picture goes viral

    Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends RCB

    Bappi Lahiri's life in pics: From Lata Mangeshkar to Kishore Kumar, a legend among legends

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Interview Kerala Yogi Adityanath

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Kerala far ahead of UP, Yogi does not know'

    Video Icon
    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election gcw

    Akhilesh Yadav Exclusive: 'Movement towards 2024 should start immediately after UP election'

    Video Icon
    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Hijab row escalates in Karnataka: 20 students in Madikeri boycott school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Game against FCG will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game against Goa will be different from last meeting - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hope SCEB will be a little luckier next time - Mario Rivera on KBFC defeat

    Video Icon