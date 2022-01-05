  • Facebook
    Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset

    Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in the opening Test on Wednesday. It was the Asian's first-ever win in the country. Here's how the netizens reacted to it.

    Team Newsable
    Mount Maunganui, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
    Fans from New Zealand were left stunned, while Bangladesh fans rejoiced as the Asian side upset the trans-Tasman team. In the opening Test at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, the Bangaldeshi's came up with a phenomenal performance to stun the Kiwis and win it by eight wickets. While it was the side's first-ever win across formats in the country, the netizens were left stunned as they went amok.

    With NZ struggling on 147/5 at stumps on Day 4, within the subsequent 22 runs, the Bangladeshis sent the Kiwibatters home packing. Pacer Ebadot Hossain was the star of the innings, claiming six for 46 and seven in the entire Test. It was his best-ever figure in the format and the first six-for by a bowler from his side in eight years, while it was also the best Bangladeshi figure overseas.

    Although Bangladesh had a target of 40, it had to wait until the 17th over to get the job done. Nevertheless, with three sessions in hand, it was just a matter of time that the Bangladeshi Tigers scripted history. While the sun had not risen in Bangladesh, the fans woke up to the historical record-breaking moment.

    As for some of the stats and records:

    • Ebadot is the third Bangladeshi pacer to win the Man of the Match award after Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman.
    • Bangladesh registers its biggest Test win (by 8 wickets).
    • Bangladesh pacers claim most wickets in a Test (13).

    Brief scores: NZ 328 & 169 (Young- 69; Ebadot- 6/46) lost to BAN 458 & 42/2 (Shanto- 17; Jamieson- 1/12) by 8 wickets.

