Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse

    Cheteshwar Pujara doesn't regret missing out on his 19th Test hundred in the first Test against Bangladesh as he would happily take his 90-run knock on a "difficult track" which he says will get worse by the day.

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 7:09 PM IST

    Cheteshwar Pujara doesn't regret not reaching his 19th Test century against Bangladesh in the first Test because he would gladly take his 90-run innings on a "difficult track," which he claims will only grow harder with time.

    Before India lost the dependable No. 3, Pujara and Shreyas Iyer (batting 82) accumulated 149 runs for the fifth wicket. All-rounder Axar Patel also lost three wickets quickly, and India finished the first day on 278 for 6.

    Also read: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Shreyas 'lucky' Iyer stands tall on Day 1; leaves Twitterati in splits

    "It is not an easy pitch to bat on so I am really happy with the way I batted today. Sometimes more than three figure, you look at trying to put team in a winning situation," Pujara said at the post-match media conference. 

    Although Pujara hasn't recorded a century in almost four years, this is likely the most confident Pujara has appeared recently against any bowling attack.

    "I am really happy today and not bothered about not getting a three-figure mark. I have been batting well and if I carry on like this, it will come soon," said the player, who is a month and half shy of his 35th birthday. 

    For Pujara, the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is a result-oriented venue where spinners will likely play a significant role in the result.

    "Looks like there will be a result and we needed runs on board. My partnership with Shreyas was important and also with Rishabh as there was a time when we had lost three wickets," Pujara said. 

    While he admitted that he might not have got too many runs but a first innings total of 350 could prove to be decisive. 

    "If we would have ended the day at 4 or even 5 wickets, things would have been better. I still feel if we get 350 in the first innings, it will be a good score on this track as there is turn (on offer) and we have three spinners. Even when fast bowlers are bowling, the odd one is staying low. It will keep getting worse as time progresses," Pujara said providing his take on the track. 

    The biggest challenge as the pitch wears on will be the variable bounce. "There was variable bounce, and the oddball kept low even with the second new ball. It is easy once the ball gets older, as bowlers also get tired. They can't keep bowling same areas for a longer time. We all know in the case of Kookaburra, the first 30 overs are important. Once you get through that phase, it is still slightly easier. But still, you need to concentrate hard," he added. 

    Also read: BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Eyes on KL Rahul's captaincy as India pushes for WTC Final berth

    The worry for batters will be the oddball that is turning sharply. "It is not like all deliveries are turning. One ball per over is turning, and that is even more dangerous. That oddball that will turn back or away will get your leg before or bowled. You can't relax on this track," Pujara concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara misses out on ton Shreyas 'lucky' Iyer stands tall on Day 1; leaves Twitterati in splits snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Shreyas 'lucky' Iyer stands tall on Day 1; leaves Twitterati in splits

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test preview, where to watch live streaming: Eyes on KL Rahul captaincy against Bangladesh as India pushes for WTC Final-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Eyes on KL Rahul's captaincy as India pushes for WTC Final berth

    India women vs Australia women 2022 3rd T20I: Dhoni fan Richa Ghosh wants to grow in her role as 'finisher' snt

    IND-W vs AUS-W 2022, 3rd T20I: Dhoni fan Richa Ghosh wants to grow in her role as 'finisher'

    Pakistan vs England, PAK vs ENG 2022-23: If we do not back and value Babar Azam, who will value him? - Shahid Afridi-ayh

    'If we don't back and value Babar Azam, who will value him?" - Shahid Afridi

    Recent Stories

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court AJR

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court

    football france vs morocco the Hakim Ziyech chelsea theory that has left supporters hopeful of lifting Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    The Hakim Ziyech theory that has left Morocco supporters hopeful of lifting Qatar World Cup 2022

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha - adt

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha

    Central govt to further bring down inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha; check details AJR

    Central govt to further bring down inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha; check details

    Monkey bends a tree branch to help deer eat leaves; viral video amazed netizens - gps

    Monkey bends a tree branch to help deer eat leaves; viral video amazed netizens

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon