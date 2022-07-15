Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Babar Azam reveals reason behind tweeting message to out-of-form Virat Kohli

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed Virat Kohli to come out of his prolonged lean patch, saying the former India skipper needs support from all quarters to ride out his barren run. 

    Babar Azam reveals reason behind tweeting message to out-of-form Virat Kohli snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 5:29 PM IST

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed Virat Kohli to come out of his prolonged lean patch, saying the former India skipper needs support from all quarters to ride out his barren run. 

    Kohli, who is yet to score a hundred in close to three years, is yet to fire in the limited overs in England with the final ODI to be played on Sunday. 

    Pakistan skipper Babar, however, extended his full support to an out-of-form Kohli. "I just feel that in the present situation Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period and he needs the support of everyone," Babar said at a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. 

    Also read: 'This too shall pass': Babar Azam asks out-of-form Virat Kohli to 'stay strong'; wins hearts

    Babar was asked about Kohli in the media interaction following his late night tweet in support of Kohli. "This too shall pass. Stay strong," the 27-year-old wrote. 

    Babar's support for Kohli came after current Indian captain Rohit Sharma also threw his weight behind his predecessor. "For someone who has won so many matches for India, you need one or two innings to bounce back. That's what I feel and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," Rohit said at the post-match press conference on Thursday. 

    Saying that a cricketer of Kohli's calibre does not need any reassurance from anyone, Rohit added, "He has played so many matches, over such a long period of time. He is such a great batter." 

    Kohli also received backing from England captain Buttler who maintained that just like every cricketer, it is important to keep in mind the former is "human" and can have a couple of low scores before getting back into form once again. 

    "I suppose in a little way it is quite refreshing for the rest of us that he (Kohli) is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best in ODI cricket in the world," Buttler said. 

    Also read: IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli does not need any reassurance, says Rohit Sharma

    "So, he has been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, they go through runs of form where they do not perform as well as they do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you are hoping it does not come against us," Buttler added. 

    Kohli has managed to score only 158 runs from seven ODI games so far this year with only two fifties to his name. The 33-year-old though remains in the third position in the ICC ODI rankings behind Pakistan's Babar and Imam ul Haq.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli does not need any reassurance, says Rohit Sharma snt

    IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli does not need any reassurance, says Rohit Sharma

    This too shall pass Babar Azam asks out-of-form Virat Kohli to 'stay strong'; wins hearts snt

    'This too shall pass': Babar Azam asks out-of-form Virat Kohli to 'stay strong'; wins hearts

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: India Yuzvendra Chahal 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Virat Kohli returns to replace Shreyas Iyer; India opts to bowl

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    Sri Lanka crisis wreaks its tourism at least 40 per cent of pre bookings cancelled gcw

    Sri Lanka crisis wreaks its tourism, at least 40% of pre-bookings cancelled

    Sushmita Sen breaks silence on dating Lalit Modi here is what she said drb

    Sushmita Sen breaks silence on dating Lalit Modi; here’s what she said

    Centre likely to introduce bill in Parliament to regulate digital media Reports gcw

    Centre likely to introduce bill in Parliament to regulate digital media: Reports

    football cristiano Ronaldo working out in Manchester United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford snt

    Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

    NEET SS 2022: Registration process commences; know exam date, other details - adt

    NEET SS 2022: Registration process commences; know exam date, other details

    Recent Videos

    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon