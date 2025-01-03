AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: SCG sets new attendance record as 47,998 fans witness Day 1's action

A record-breaking crowd of 47,998 spectators filled the stands on the opening day of the fifth India-Australia Test on Friday, setting a new attendance record for the first day of a Test match between the two teams at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

First Published Jan 3, 2025

The Australian public maintained their strong support for the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, turning up in large numbers once again.

"That's a wrap for Day 1. Thank you to the 47,998 fans who joined us today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow!" wrote Sydney Cricket Ground in a post on X.

"The records keep on falling. Over 45,000 through the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1," Cricket Australia wrote in a post on X.

This milestone comes just days after the all-time attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was shattered earlier in the series.

By lunchtime on day one, 45,465 spectators had already gathered at the SCG, exceeding the previous record of 44,901 set during the 2003/04 series.

Cricket Australia highlighted that this was the largest crowd at the SCG for a Test match in nearly 50 years, with the last comparable turnout dating back to 1976.

