AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah's icy stare at Konstas steals spotlight in dramatic end to Day 1 (WATCH)

Jasprit Bumrah, leading India as stand-in captain, delivered a dramatic end to Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday.

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah's icy stare at Konstas steals spotlight in dramatic end to Day 1 (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah, leading India as stand-in captain, delivered a dramatic end to Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday. With Australia chasing India’s modest first-innings total of 185, Bumrah struck with the very last ball of the day, dismissing Usman Khawaja for 2 and leaving the visitors jubilant.

Khawaja’s wicket came off a sharp, full-length delivery that moved late, catching the outside edge of his bat. KL Rahul at second slip ensured a safe catch, sending India into the dressing room on a high note. Australia ended the day at 9 for 1 in three overs, with young debutant Sam Konstas unbeaten on 7.

The day was not without its share of high drama. Earlier in the over, Bumrah had a heated exchange with 19-year-old Konstas, requiring umpire intervention to diffuse tensions. The confrontation set the stage for a charged final few deliveries. After dismissing Khawaja, Bumrah turned his attention back to Konstas with an icy stare, a gesture that highlighted the intensity of the contest.

Konstas, however, appeared unfazed, walking off amidst the Indian team’s spirited celebrations. The typically composed Bumrah showed rare animation, underlining the significance of the moment as India fights to level the series.

India’s innings earlier in the day was marked by a middle-order fightback before a late-session collapse. Rishabh Pant (40 off 98) top-scored, with Scott Boland (4/31) spearheading Australia’s bowling attack. From 107 for 4 at tea, India lost their last six wickets for just 78 runs, folding for 185 in 72.2 overs.

The match holds significant stakes as India trails the series 1-2, with the Sydney Test their last chance to avoid a series defeat. Regular captain Rohit Sharma sat out the finale, handing over the reins to Bumrah, who has already made an impactful start.

Brief Scores:
India: 185 all out in 72.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 40, Shubman Gill 20; Scott Boland 4/31).
Australia: 9/1 in 3 overs (Sam Konstas 7 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/7).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: SCG sets new attendance record as 47,998 fans witness Day 1's action snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: SCG sets new attendance record as 47,998 fans witness Day 1's action

Is this the end of Rohit Sharma's Test career? Hitman's struggles in 2024 raises questions about his future snt

Is this the end of Rohit Sharma's Test career? Hitman's struggles in 2024 raises questions about his future

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Rohit Sharma dropped from India's playing XI, Jasprit Bumrah to lead dmn

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Rohit Sharma dropped from India's playing XI, Jasprit Bumrah to lead

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Places of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant uncertain; HERE's India's probable playing XI dmn

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Places of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant uncertain; HERE's India's probable playing XI

Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report dmn

Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scrutiny as star player known as 'Mr Fix-It' keen to be interim skipper: Report

Recent Stories

Puneet Khurana suicide: 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Delhi cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces gcw

Puneet Khurana suicide | 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000 RBA

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH) snt

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH)

Pongal Holiday: You will get leave from January 13th and 17th for festival RBA

Pongal Holiday: You will get leave from January 13th and 17th for festival

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon