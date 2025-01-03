AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah's icy stare at Konstas steals spotlight in dramatic end to Day 1 (WATCH)

Jasprit Bumrah, leading India as stand-in captain, delivered a dramatic end to Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday.

Jasprit Bumrah, leading India as stand-in captain, delivered a dramatic end to Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney on Friday. With Australia chasing India’s modest first-innings total of 185, Bumrah struck with the very last ball of the day, dismissing Usman Khawaja for 2 and leaving the visitors jubilant.

Khawaja’s wicket came off a sharp, full-length delivery that moved late, catching the outside edge of his bat. KL Rahul at second slip ensured a safe catch, sending India into the dressing room on a high note. Australia ended the day at 9 for 1 in three overs, with young debutant Sam Konstas unbeaten on 7.

The day was not without its share of high drama. Earlier in the over, Bumrah had a heated exchange with 19-year-old Konstas, requiring umpire intervention to diffuse tensions. The confrontation set the stage for a charged final few deliveries. After dismissing Khawaja, Bumrah turned his attention back to Konstas with an icy stare, a gesture that highlighted the intensity of the contest.

Konstas, however, appeared unfazed, walking off amidst the Indian team’s spirited celebrations. The typically composed Bumrah showed rare animation, underlining the significance of the moment as India fights to level the series.

India’s innings earlier in the day was marked by a middle-order fightback before a late-session collapse. Rishabh Pant (40 off 98) top-scored, with Scott Boland (4/31) spearheading Australia’s bowling attack. From 107 for 4 at tea, India lost their last six wickets for just 78 runs, folding for 185 in 72.2 overs.

The match holds significant stakes as India trails the series 1-2, with the Sydney Test their last chance to avoid a series defeat. Regular captain Rohit Sharma sat out the finale, handing over the reins to Bumrah, who has already made an impactful start.

Brief Scores:

India: 185 all out in 72.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 40, Shubman Gill 20; Scott Boland 4/31).

Australia: 9/1 in 3 overs (Sam Konstas 7 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1/7).

