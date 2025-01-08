AUS vs IND: ICC rates Sydney pitch as 'satisfactory', other 4 Test venues received 'very good'

The Sydney Pitch came under heavy scrutiny after 26 wickets fell in the first two days of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the ratings of the five pitches for the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Perth, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground and Brisbane's The Gabba were awarded 'very good' ratings, while the Sydney pitch received 'satisfactory' by the world governing body of cricket. 

The series decider took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Australia defeated India by four to officially regain the BGT title after 10 years with a 3-1 series win. The Sydney Test was wrapped up inside three days, with Australia chasing down a 162-run target set by India in 27 overs on Day 3. Australian pacer Scott Boland was the star performer of the series decider, registering the figures 10/76. 

Team India took the series lead by winning the Perth opener, but Pat Cummins-led Aussies bounced back and won two Tests at MCG and Adelaide Oval. The Brisbane Test ended in a draw after the rain played the spoilsport when India were looking to chase down a 275-run target on Day 5. 

The Sydney Pitch came under heavy scrutiny after 26 wickets fell in the first two days of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar slammed the pitch, saying it was 'not ideal' for a Test match. The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground had so much grass, making it more suitable for fast bowlers than batters. 

"When I saw the pitch I did say the cows could have gone and grazed on it,” Gavaskar told ABC Sport. 

"This is not the ideal Test match pitch that you want because you want it to go into a fourth or the fifth day. Unless there is rain I don’t see us being here on day four.” he added. 

The Cricket Australia informed that ICC gave SCG pitch 'very good' rating despite the criticism during the fifth Test. 

In 2023, The International Cricket Council resurrected the pitch rating system by reducing from 6 to 4 categories - very good, satisfactory, unsatisfactory, and unfit. The venues that are awarded with unsatisfactory and unfit pitch ratings will receive demerit points. 

In a statement by Peter Roach, the head of cricket operations and scheduling for Cricket Australia, said, "We are delighted by the quality of pitches produced for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and grateful for all the hard work of the curators and venues across the country. We encourage pitches that bring out the unique characteristics of that venue and this has long been a feature of Australian cricket." 

"We strongly believe that this is one of the reasons that Test cricket is so popular in Australia. We don't look to prepare wickets that favour the home side or suit our situation in a series. What we seek is a good contest between bat and ball and pitches that are likely to produce a result." he added. 

