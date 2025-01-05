'Just because I am an Indian...': Gavaskar upset after being overlooked for BGT presentation with Border

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure on Sunday after being overlooked for the presentation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following Australia's victory over India in the high-stakes five-match series.

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar expressed his displeasure on Sunday after being overlooked for the presentation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following Australia's victory over India in the high-stakes five-match series.

Australia reclaimed the prestigious trophy after 10 years with a six-wicket win in the fifth and final Test in Sydney on Sunday. While Allan Border was invited to present the trophy to the Australian team, Gavaskar, despite being present at the venue, was unexpectedly left out of the ceremony.

"I certainly would have loved to have been there for the presentation. After all it is the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is about Australia and India," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Code Sports.

"I mean, I am here on the ground. To me it should not matter that Australia won when it comes to the presentation. They played better cricket so they won. That's fine. Just because I am an Indian. I would have been happy to present the trophy with my good friend Allan Border," he added.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, contested between India and Australia since the 1996-1997 season, has grown into one of the fiercest rivalries in Test cricket.

The recent five-match series, which Australia clinched, attracted record crowds at various venues, including breaking an 87-year-old attendance record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week.

