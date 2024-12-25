AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: History behind the name and its cricketing legacy explained

India faces Australia in the Boxing Day Test on Dec 26, a tradition dating back to 1950, celebrating cricket, culture, and festive spirit with a record-breaking attendance expected.

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as India prepares to face Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Service on December 26. But have you ever wondered why this highly anticipated contest is called the Boxing Day Test?

Origins of Boxing Day

The Boxing Day Test has its origins in 19th-century England, where December 26 was celebrated as a day for employers and the wealthy to gift "Christmas boxes" to their servants and the less fortunate." Over time, the day evolved into a public holiday in several countries, including Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand.

In 1950, the tradition of the Boxing Day Test began when Australia hosted England at the MCG. Since then, the match has become an annual event, featuring Australia against a touring team. The iconic MCG, with a capacity of 90,000, is sold out for this year's match, with a record-breaking attendance of over 86,000 fans expected.

The Boxing Day Test has transcended borders, with other cricketing nations embracing the tradition. South Africa, for instance, hosts its own Boxing Day Test matches. This global appeal has cemented the event's status as a premier sporting spectacle.

Celebration of cricket and culture

The Boxing Day Test is a celebration of cricket, culture, and the festive spirit. Families and friends gather to enjoy the game, creating an electric atmosphere at the MCG.

This year's match between India and Australia promises to be an unforgettable experience, with a sold-out crowd and record-breaking attendance adding to the excitement. As fans gear up for the Boxing Day Test, they can expect a thrilling contest between two of the world's top cricketing nations.

