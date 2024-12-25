Indian cricketer Axar Patel welcomes baby boy with wife Meha Patel

Sports
Indian cricketer Axar Patel has become a father. He shared this information himself on Instagram
Axar Patel revealed in his post that he has become a father to a son. He also revealed his son's name
Axar Patel has named his son Haksh Patel. He shared that his son was born on December 19th
However, Axar Patel shared this good news with fans 4 days after his son's birth
Axar Patel has revealed his son's name but hasn't shown his face yet
Axar Patel wrote in his post - He's still trying to figure out leg-side from off-side, but we can't wait to introduce him to you all
Axar Patel married Meha on January 26, 2023. The couple's wedding took place in Vadodara, Gujarat. Several prominent cricketers, including Jaydev Unadkat, attended the wedding
Axar Patel's wife, Meha, is a nutritionist and dietitian by profession. She has over 72,000 followers on Instagram
