Sports

Indian cricketer Axar Patel welcomes baby boy with wife Meha Patel

Axar shares the joyous news of becoming a father

Indian cricketer Axar Patel has become a father. He shared this information himself on Instagram

Axar reveals his son's name

Axar Patel revealed in his post that he has become a father to a son. He also revealed his son's name

Axar names his son Haksh Patel

Axar Patel has named his son Haksh Patel. He shared that his son was born on December 19th

Axar shares the news 4 days after son's birth

However, Axar Patel shared this good news with fans 4 days after his son's birth

Axar hasn't revealed his son's face yet

Axar Patel has revealed his son's name but hasn't shown his face yet

Can't wait to introduce him

Axar Patel wrote in his post - He's still trying to figure out leg-side from off-side, but we can't wait to introduce him to you all

Axar Patel's wedding in January 2023

Axar Patel married Meha on January 26, 2023. The couple's wedding took place in Vadodara, Gujarat. Several prominent cricketers, including Jaydev Unadkat, attended the wedding

Axar's wife, Meha Patel, is a dietitian

Axar Patel's wife, Meha, is a nutritionist and dietitian by profession. She has over 72,000 followers on Instagram

