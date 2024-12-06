AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts

India were bowled out for 180 in the Adelaide Test, with Mitchell Starc taking 6/48. Nitish Reddy top-scored with 42, as India's batting collapse sparked criticism.

Adelaide: India were bowled out for just 180 in their first innings of the Adelaide Test against Australia, with Mitchell Starc delivering a devastating spell that saw him claim 6 wickets. Nitish Reddy was the top scorer for India with 42 runs, while KL Rahul contributed 37 and Shubman Gill made 31. However, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s dismissals left India struggling.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, India faced immediate challenges. Starc’s swing proved too much for debutant Jaiswal, who was trapped lbw on the first ball. KL Rahul, who struggled to score early, was caught behind by Alex Carey off Scott Boland, but a no-ball review saved him. Rahul was then given another chance when Usman Khawaja dropped a catch at slip off Boland.

Rahul and Gill managed to steady the innings, taking India past 50. Just when the partnership seemed to be gaining momentum, Starc’s return to the attack proved decisive. He dismissed the well-set Rahul for 37, with Nathan Lyon taking the catch at slip. Virat Kohli, starting confidently, edged a delivery outside off-stump to Steve Smith at slip for just 7 off 8 balls. Scott Boland then trapped Shubman Gill lbw for 31, as India lost 3 wickets for 12 runs.

The collapse continued after lunch, with Scott Boland trapping Rohit Sharma lbw. Rishabh Pant, who had shown some resistance, fell to a Pat Cummins bouncer for 21, leaving India at 109-6. Ravichandran Ashwin and Nitish Reddy fought hard, adding a valuable 40-run partnership that took India close to 150 before Starc dismissed Ashwin for 22. Starc then bowled Harshit Rana to complete his five-wicket haul.

Despite fighting efforts from Nitish Reddy, who remained unbeaten on 42, India were finally bowled out for 180. Starc’s brilliant performance saw him finish with figures of 6/48, while Scott Boland and Pat Cummins took two wickets each.

India's batting collapse set internet buzzing as Indian batsmen, including skipper Rohit Sharma, received sharp criticism.

Latest Videos