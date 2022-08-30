Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli sweats it out ahead of game against Hong Kong (See pictures)

India will take on Hong Kong in Asia Cup T20 2022 in Dubai on Wednesday. Virat Kohli looked in a composed touch in the opening match vs Pakistan. Meanwhile, he is sweating it out to stay fit against HK.

Team India put on a classy show against arch-rival Pakistan in Game 2 of the 2022 Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, winning by five wickets with a couple of balls to spare. Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli played a composed role in the Indian innings, playing a slow knock of a 34-ball 35 and was one of the highest scorers for the side on a slow track. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, he will likely get another chance in the side against India's upcoming opponent Hong Kong at the same venue. As a result, he is preparing himself and keeping fit by indulging in workouts.

In a couple of images shared by Kohli on his social media handles, he is seen working out in the team hotel's gymnasium, performing the one-legged squat, holding dumbbells in both hands. In another photo, he is seen standing on barbell weights and having a hand weight in one of his hands while extending the other hand.

Kohli has always been a fitness freak. He keeps sharing his workout pictures and videos, inspiring his fans, young athletes and fellow fitness freak out there. Last week, he shared a video of him performing semi-weightlifting jerk, followed by semi-clean weightlifting and indulging in other workouts in the gymnasium.

As for Kohli's current form, he has not been the best, with no international century for nearly three years. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 fast approaching in October-November in Australia, it is his final chance to prove his worth and seal his place on the Indian side. The ongoing Asia Cup happens to be one of his last resorts.