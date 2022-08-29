Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'We wanted Pandya to score, and he did that' - Bhuvneshwar

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    India handed Pakistan a heartbreak as it defeated its arch-rival by five wickets in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 in Dubai on Sunday. Hardik Pandya gave the finishing touches, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauded his effort.

    Image credit: PTI

    It was a superb effort and performance from Team India, as it held its nerves against arch-rival Pakistan in Game 2 of the Asia Cup T20 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a marginal total of 148, it went down to the wire until the final over. All-rounder Hardik Pandya held his nerves to get the job done for India by five wickets, as he hit the winning six with a couple of balls to spare. Consequently, the Indian cricket fraternity was all-praise for Pandya, while seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had claimed four wickets in the Pakistan innings, also lauded the former's effort, reports ANI.

    Image credit: PTI

    During the post-match press conference, Bhuvneshwar spoke on Pandya's innings and said, "After ten overs, the match was tight. We wanted Hardik Pandya to score, and he did that. The match could have been close, but Pandya and Jadeja did the job well. I am thrilled with the performance. It is not only wickets, but bowling economical is also a contribution. The thought process is also fundamental in the game. You have to outsmart the bowler."

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Hardik Pandya never showed any panic' - Rohit Sharma

    Image credit: PTI

    On the team's overall performance, Bhuvneshwar reckoned, "We bowl as per conditions. There was grass on the wicket. It was patchy grass that's why we bowled first. The Pitch helped us play. There was not much dew like it was during the World Cup. We, as a team and players, have kept aside the defeat. People think more about the defeat against Pakistan in the previous game. We lost other matches too, but the defeat against Pakistan is remembered more."

    Video Icon