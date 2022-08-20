Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I don't go with any particular mantra when I play the game' - Rohit Sharma

    First Published Aug 20, 2022, 2:49 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma has done seriously well as a batter and the Team India skipper. Speaking about his success as a skipper, he says that he understands his role and does not have a mantra while leading the side.

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the most prominent batters in world cricket, especially in the limited-overs format. While he holds numerous records in white-ball cricket, he is also a successful leader in the limited overs, especially in the Twenty20 (T20) format, having led Mumbai Indians (MI) to record five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. He intends on doing the same with Team India across formats, while he would eye success in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. About his captaincy, Rohit has stated that he is clear about his role and does not move in with a particular mantra while leading the side.

    "When you know certain players are going through tough times. We try to give them a clear understanding of what's happening — making him understand what we expect from him, his role in this team, and all those things. So, I don't follow any particular mantra when playing the game. So, I think those are the things I always keep in mind," Rohit said on Star Sports.

    "Obviously, for me, it's just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, their strong points, where they are weak. Try and, you know, give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual," added Rohit.

    "That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, he will be able to work towards that direction, and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well," Rohit continued.

    Rohit also talked about having a chilled-out atmosphere in the dressing room and said, "For me as a captain, we must create an environment for the players where they don't feel that it's a very high-pressure environment. We try to create [an environment] for the guys to come out in this team, have fun, and enjoy each other's company."

    "Because I strongly feel that it's important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much. Obviously, there will be pressure when you're playing because when you are holding the ball in your hand, there is pressure on you as a bowler. When you're batting in the middle, there is pressure, and that is what you have to handle on your own," affirmed Rohit.

    "The captain or coach or anyone, no one can do nothing about it but yourself. So, I think those aspects. Of course, it is your responsibility, but so many other factors come into play, and I feel I need to take care of it," Rohit concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

