Ashes 2023: MCC suspends 3 members after shocking Lord's Long Room incident with team Australia

The MCC had already "unreservedly apologised" to the Australian squad for the actions of several of its members who were accused of verbally abusing some visiting players as they were making their way to the dressing room on Sunday during lunch.

Following England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping on the final day of the second Ashes 2023 Test, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has taken action by suspending three members involved in altercations with the Australian team in Lord's Long Room. The MCC had already "unreservedly apologised" to the Australian squad for the actions of several of its members who were accused of verbally abusing some visiting players as they were making their way to the dressing room on Sunday during lunch.

Video footage captured heated exchanges between openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in the Long Room, an area reserved exclusively for MCC members and their guests. Security guards intervened to restrain Khawaja, while Warner engaged in a verbal exchange, necessitating security's involvement.

Also read: Ashes 2023: Despite defeat at Lord's, England's Ben Stokes hopeful of winning series against Australia (WATCH)

"Further to the earlier statement, MCC can confirm it has suspended three Members identified from earlier today. They will not be permitted back to Lord's whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this evening," the MCC said in a statement late on Sunday.

The unpleasant exchange came after Bairstow's dismissal, which took place half an hour before lunch. Bairstow thought the ball was "dead" as he dodged a slow bouncer and instantly stepped out of his crease to meet captain Ben Stokes at the other end. The Australians rejoiced when wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball into his stumps. Bairstow was given out for 10 after a brief review.

There is no question that Bairstow was removed from the game in accordance with the rules, but many, including England coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes, feel that the decision was not made in the spirit of the contest.

The Australian team was booed and jeered after their departure, with chants of "same old Aussies, always cheating" echoing throughout Lord's.

Also read: Ashes 2023: Australia's Nathan Lyon ruled out of remainder of series; backs THIS youngster as his replacement

"We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of Members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the Club." "MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia," the statement read.

After Bairstow was out, Stokes was the only known batter. The captain delivered a legendary performance, smashing a furious 155 off 214 balls that featured nine sixes and just as many fours. However, when he was dismissed, England lost by a score of 43 runs. The hosts are now down 0-2 in the five-game series.

Talking to Channel Nine about the incident after the match, a "disappointed" Khawaja slammed the disrespectful behaviour towards his team.

"Lord's is one of my favourite places to come. There's always respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing. If anyone asked me where the best place is to play I always say Lord's. The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing and I wasn't just going stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them," the Australian batter said.

"A few of them were throwing out some pretty big allegations and I just called them up on it and they kept going, and I was like, well, this is your membership here. So I'm just pointing them out. But it's pretty disrespectful, to be honest. I just expect a lot better from the members," he added.

Also read: Ashes 2023: Should James Anderson be dropped for Leeds Test? Michael Vaughan responds