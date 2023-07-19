Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad joins elite club of Test bowlers with 600 wickets; WATCH milestone moment

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England's Stuart Broad became just the fifth bowler to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Australia's Travis Head in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday. 

    England's Stuart Broad achieved a significant milestone in his cricketing career, becoming the fifth bowler to claim 600 Test wickets during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Old Trafford on Wednesday. By dismissing Travis Head for 48, the 37-year-old fast bowler joined the exclusive club alongside Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (688), and Anil Kumble (619).

    Broad, along with his fellow England bowler James Anderson, stands as the only quicks in this elite group to reach the remarkable feat of 600 Test wickets. Starting the match on 598 wickets, Broad made an early impact when he had Usman Khawaja lbw for three, leaving Australia struggling at 15-1 after England captain Ben Stokes chose to field.

    In his 166th Test match, Broad's landmark wicket came when Travis Head attempted a hook shot, and England skipper Joe Root took a low catch in the deep at fine leg. Australia found themselves at 189-5 as England fought to keep their hopes alive of reclaiming the Ashes with a win in the series, which currently stands at 2-1 with two Tests remaining.

    Also read: Ashes 2023: David Warner's mentally focussed; rising above Broad's record

    This achievement also saw Broad surpass Ian Botham as England's leading Test bowler against Australia, with a total of 150 wickets against the arch-rivals. Since his Test debut in 2007 under the captaincy of Michael Vaughan, Broad has carved out a reputation for delivering match-winning spells, securing five or more wickets in an innings on 20 occasions.

    Broad's ability to generate late seam movement has often proved too challenging for some of the world's best batsmen. One of the most celebrated moments of his career was his exceptional performance of 8-15 at Trent Bridge during England's 2015 Ashes triumph, a match in which Anderson was absent due to injury.

    Notably, Broad is not just an accomplished bowler; he has also shown his batting prowess. In 2010, he scored a remarkable 169 against Pakistan at Lord's. However, his batting form took a hit after he suffered a broken nose from a bouncer delivered by India's Varun Aaron in 2014.

    Also read: Ashes 2023: Stokes cautious about weather as England targets victory at Manchester

    Throughout his career, Broad has maintained an economical average of just over 27 per wicket. He holds the distinction of being the only England bowler to have claimed two Test hat-tricks, with the first coming against India in 2011 (6-46) and the second against Sri Lanka in 2014.

    Stuart Broad's incredible journey from a late-blooming bowler to a formidable force in international cricket remains a source of inspiration for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

