Ashes 2023: Australian coach critiques Edgbaston Pitch, expects competitive surfaces in the remaining Tests

Australian batting coach Michael di Venuto expressed his opinion about the Edgbaston pitch prepared for the first Ashes Test which Australia emerged victorious by a narrow margin of two wickets.

Both sets of bowlers encountered difficulties in bowling on the challenging pitch. By the time the Australian team took to the field for their second innings, the pitch had flattened considerably.

In the second innings, captain Pat Cummins played a remarkable unbeaten knock of 44 runs off 73 balls. He formed an unbeaten partnership of 55 runs, ultimately leading his team to victory and providing them with a crucial advantage in the series.

“It was the flattest pitch I have ever seen, day one in particular. The lack of movement, bounce, pace. Very slow. Even county wickets don’t get that flat or dead. As the game went on the swing increased with overheads. We saw the game liven up when we had the ball for eight overs one evening. But it was a dead old pitch” said Di Venuto.

Also read: Ashes 2023: Brendon McCullum wants to go harder despite Ashes 2023 opener loss

Expanding on the expected conditions at Lord's, the Australian batting coach elaborated on the type of pitch they anticipate for the upcoming match. Speculations suggest that England may opt for flat tracks, aligning with their aggressive "Bazball" style of Test cricket. Di Venuto affirmed that the Australian team is prepared to adapt to any type of pitch that is presented to them, emphasising their readiness for whatever challenge lies ahead.

“We can’t control that. We will just adapt and play to whatever is in front of us. We have no control over the pitches. Who knows what this one will be here” he further said.

The second Test of the Ashes series is scheduled to take place at Lord's from June 28 to July 2. Following that, the third Test will be held at Headingley from July 6 to July 10.

Also Read: Women's Ashes 2023: First Test hangs in the balance as England require 152 on final day