    'An institution in himself' - PM Modi leads condolences as legendary cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

    Salim Durani has passed away at the age of 88. The Indian all-rounder was the side's hero countless times, besides being the Indian cricketer to be conferred with the Arjuna Award. PM Narendra Modi led the condolences on social media.

    An institution in himself - PM Narendra Modi leads condolences as legendary cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88-ayh
    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Salim Durani, the elegant Indian cricketer of the 1960s with movie-star looks, a puckish sense of humour, and a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand, died on Sunday. He was 88. His death was confirmed by sources close to the family. He lived with his younger brother, Jahangir Durani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

    Durani had undergone proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year. The Kabul-born Durani, who packed a punch with his bat and was also a handy left-arm orthodox bowler, played 29 Tests and was instrumental in India defeating England 2-0 in the historic five-match Test series in 1961-62, picking up eight and ten wickets in the team's victories at Calcutta and Madras respectively.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - GT FANS FLOOD KANE WILLIAMSON WITH 'GET WELL SOON' MESSAGES AFTER BEING RULED OUT WITH KNEE INJURY

    Durani, known for his refined dressing style and swagger, scored just a century though he had seven fifties in the 50 innings he played for the country, scoring 1,202 runs. A decade after the epic triumph against England, he played a crucial role in helping India win against the Windies in Port of Spain, dismissing Clive Lloyd and Sir Garfield Sobers.

    The star cricketer also dabbled in Bollywood, starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973. Durani made his Test debut against Australia at the beginning of 1960 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. He played his last international match -- then only restricted to the traditional, five-day format -- against England in February 1973. The venue was again the place where he had started his international career.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: RCB VS MI - ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE AIMS TO SUSTAIN CONTEMPORARY SUPERIORITY OVER MUMBAI INDIANS

    The stylish cricketer aggregated 8,545 runs at 33.37 in First-Class (FC) cricket and hit 14 hundred. A joy to watch when in full flow, Durani could demolish any bowling attack on his day, though it was as a bowler he had first made his mark for the Indian team. India's first Arjuna Award winner in cricket, Durani was a tall man who could get the ball to lift and turn on any surface with some help.

    A fascinating character, the cricketer shared a special relationship with the crowd, who once expressed their ire after being dropped from the team for a match in Kanpur. They carried banners and placards that read 'No Durani, no test!'. In the domestic circuit, Durani represented Gujarat, Rajasthan and Saurashtra during a career spanning two and a half decades.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
