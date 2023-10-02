Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AI-generated 1950s-inspired look of Kohli, Dhoni, Gill and more takes social media by storm - WATCH

    The article highlights the impact of artificial intelligence on generating creative and nostalgic images, including AI-reimagined Indian cricketers from the 1950s.

    AI-generated 1950s-inspired look of Kohli, Dhoni, Gill and more takes social media by storm - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 9:41 PM IST

    Over the recent months, artificial intelligence (AI) has made a significant impact across various domains. AI tools such as Midjourney have gained prominence for their ability to generate striking images, many of which have circulated widely on social media platforms. Now, an artist has harnessed the power of AI to reimagine popular Indian cricketers from the 1950s, creating a collection of nostalgic photos that has taken social media by storm. This captivating collection has gone viral on Reddit, specifically on the 'IndianArtAI' subreddit, where it garnered significant attention and received nearly 2,500 upvotes. The video was originally posted on @kohliandmahi Instagram handle and has got over 260,000 likes so far.

    The video showcasing these AI-generated transformations begins with a black-and-white photograph of Virat Kohli, portraying him with a clean look, a French beard, and slicked-back hair. The transformation then continues with Rohit Sharma donning a coat, followed by AI-reimagined versions of MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. The creative endeavor also includes Shubhman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja, each sporting unconventional and unique looks from the 1950s.

    Reddit users were thoroughly impressed by the creativity and ingenuity displayed in these AI-generated images. They expressed their astonishment and appreciation for the unique transformations.

    One user remarked, "Is the third one MSD? By the way, KL Rahul looked the best among them." Another user commented on the timeless charm of the retro aesthetics, stating, "Their retro looks so classy."

    A third user humorously observed, "Everyone had awesome jawlines in the 50s," while another comment highlighted the continuous advancement of AI, stating, "AI keeps exceeding my expectations."

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 9:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: From selling snacks to fund education to Pakistan national team - Haris Rauf's journey osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: From selling snacks to fund education to Pakistan national team - Haris Rauf's journey

    cricket Asian Games 2023: India vs Nepal Quarter-final; Venue, live streaming details and more osf

    Asian Games 2023: India vs Nepal Quarter-final; Venue, live streaming details and more

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for third World Cup victory as Cricket's global spectacle set to kick off osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for third World Cup victory as Cricket's global spectacle set to kick off

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stuart Broad acknowledges India's dominance at home and England prospects osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England pacer Stuart Broad's bold admission on India's prospects of winning at home

    Meet Saurabh Walkar, the Indian analyst that New Zealand will bank on for ODI World Cup 2023 success snt

    Meet Saurabh Walkar, the Indian analyst that New Zealand will bank on for ODI World Cup 2023 success

    Recent Stories

    24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day; sparks massive concern snt

    24 patients, including 12 newborns, die in Maharashtra hospital in a day; sparks massive concern

    WATCH Khalistan supporters protest outside Indian High Commission in London amid diplomatic tensions snt

    WATCH: Khalistan supporters protest outside Indian High Commission in London amid diplomatic tensions

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: From selling snacks to fund education to Pakistan national team - Haris Rauf's journey osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: From selling snacks to fund education to Pakistan national team - Haris Rauf's journey

    Football Happy Birthday Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 10 epic one-liners from the legend osf

    Happy Birthday Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 10 epic one-liners from the legend

    cricket Asian Games 2023: India vs Nepal Quarter-final; Venue, live streaming details and more osf

    Asian Games 2023: India vs Nepal Quarter-final; Venue, live streaming details and more

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon