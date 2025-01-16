After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy availability for Mumbai remains uncertain

Given crucial international fixtures ahead, particularly the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma’s participation in the Ranji Trophy could be vital to regain his form.

After the reports of uncertainty over Virat Kohli’s participation in the upcoming second round of Ranji Trophy, India skipper Rohit Sharma too has not yet confirmed his availability for the India’s premier domestic tournament. The second round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season will begin on January 23.

Following India’s disastrous Test tour of Australia, the BCCI selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have ordered all their players to play the red-ball domestic cricket tournament. During the review meeting with regards to India’s performances in the five-match Test series against Australia, the selectors tightened the screw on the players by making them mandatorily play the Ranji Trophy in order to be selected into the Indian team for the upcoming International assignments.

The disappointing performances by senior players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have prompted the BCCI to implement strict measures that ensures the players regain their form. With the second round of Ranji Trophy is happening next Thursday, the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Deep and a few others have confirmed their availability to play for their state teams.

However, Rohit Sharma is yet to give his confirmation to the Mumbai selectors on his participation in the Ranji Trophy. After returning from Australia after a gruelling Test series against Australia, followed up with a BCCI review meeting, the Indian captain was spotted training with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He also played practice matches with his state players. Since Mumbai Cricket is expected to announce the squad on January 20, the selectors are awaiting confirmation from Rohit Sharma’s availability for the Ranji Trophy second round.

“The selectors are expected to announce the squad on January 20, during which they will follow the due process of checking for the availability of every player. Rohit will also be approached around the time for selection.” MCA official told Press Trust of India (PTI).

Rohit Sharma’s form is under heavy scrutiny following his abysmal performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In six innings, the 37-year-old could manage to score only 31 runs at a poor average of 6.2. Sharma’s decision to stand down for the Sydney Test sparked speculation about his retirement. However, he denied the rumours.

Given crucial international fixtures ahead, particularly the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma’s participation in the Ranji Trophy could be vital to regain his form. Mumbai will take on Jammu and Kashmir at Wankhede Stadium or Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC on Thursday, January 23.

