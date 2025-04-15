Ahead of the IPL 2025 clash between DC and RR, KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid shared a heartwarming moment during their teams' practice sessions. KL Rahul played under the guidance of Rahul Dravid during the latter’s 3-year stint as coach of Team India.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid and Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul shared a light-hearted moment ahead of their clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 16.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be locking horns for the first time in the ongoing IPL season. Delhi Capitals will enter into the match on the back of their first defeat of the season against Mumbai Indians following their four successive wins. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are on a two-match losing streak and will look to turn their game around in the upcoming clash against Capitals.

Ahead of the clash, Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul had a fun conversation on the sidelines of their teams’ practice session. In a video posted by Delhi Capitals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), KL Rahul can be seen approaching Dravid, who was sitting on the electric chair far from the nets, and had fun conversation with each. Dravid was kind enough to ask Rahul about his daughter, who was born earlier this month. Former Team India head coach hilariously told Rahul to go and meet other 10 players.

WATCH: Rahul and Rahul reunion

KL Rahul played under the guidance of Rahul Dravid during the latter’s three-year stint as head coach of Team India. Under Dravid’s leadership, the Men in Blue reached the final of the ODI World Cup 2023, where KL Rahul was a key player of the squad. However, India’s hopes of clinching the coveted title were dashed after losing to six-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in November 2023.

KL Rahul was not part of the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which the Men in Blue won by defeating South Africa in the final—giving a fitting farewell to Rahul Dravid, who finished his coaching tenure with an ICC trophy in hand. A year later, KL Rahul played a pivotal role in helping India win the Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final held in Dubai.

KL Rahul eyes India T20I comeback through IPL 2025

KL Rahul is not in the scheme of things for India T20I as selectors are keen on giving opportunities to young players in the shortest format of the game. However, the Karnataka batter is seemingly keen to make a comeback to India T20I side, though he is part of Test and ODI setup.

In the ongoing IPL season, KL Rahul is in brilliant form as he has amassed 200 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 66.67 and a strike rate of 163.93. With his impressive 93-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in front of his home ground at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rahul broke into top 10 of the leading run-getters in the IPL. He is at the 10th spot with 4883 runs, including 4 centuries and 39 fifties, at an average of 46.06 in 136 matches.

KL Rahul is 117 runs away from becoming the 8th batter to amass 5000 runs in IPL, which is likely to achieve in the upcoming matches of the ongoing IPL season.