Why Rohit Sharma likely to visit Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? Reason explained

Despite India playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, captain Rohit Sharma still has to travel to Pakistan.

Why Rohit Sharma likely to visit Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy 2025? Reason explained hrd
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 5:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to travel to Pakistan ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025  despite the simmering historical tennis between two neighbouring countries. The 50-tournament is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9, with Pakistan as the official host of the marquee event. 

However, the Champions Trophy will take place in a hybrid model, with Dubai being chosen as the host city for India’s matches during the meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The BCCI was adamant in its refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to security reasons. The agreement came after Pakistan’s demand for a hybrid for the 2026 World Cup was accepted by India, the host of the tournament. 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pakistan players cry foul over hybrid model, say 'unfair' advantage to India

Despite India playing all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, captain Rohit Sharma still has to travel to Pakistan. Ahead of the marquee event, there will be a photoshoot of the captains with the trophy in Pakistan, original host of the tournament. Therefore, Rohit Sharma’s presence is mandatory as part of the pre-tournament promotional activities, maintaining equal representation of all participating nations. Ahead of every ICC tournament, there will be promotional activities and the presence of captions is necessary to officially kick off the tournament. 

As per the report by Press Trust of India, Pakistan Cricket Board is awaiting confirmation from ICC with regards to photoshooting with trophy and press conference ahead of the Champions Trophy. The source said that PCB received clearances from its government to immediately issue visas to captains, players and board officials of the participating nations for the pre-tournament activities. However, the BCCI is yet to confirm whether they will be sending Rohit Sharma to Pakistan for the photoshoot and press conference before playing the opening match against Bangladesh on February 23 in Dubai. 

Rohit Sharma’s form under scrutiny 

Rohit Sharma’s form is currently under heavy scrutiny following his disastrous performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In six innings of the five-match Test series against Australia, India captain scored just 31 runs at an average of 6.2 overs. Sharma’s decision to stand down for the Sydney Test sparked speculation about his retirement. However, he denied the rumours. 

Rohit Sharma’s poor form was discussed in the BCCI review meeting and the officials warned him to worry about his place in the team. The selectors had directed the second round of Ranji Trophy, slated to take place on January 23. The stalwart of Indian cricket began his training with Mumbai’s Ranji team and played a practice at the Wankhede Stadium. 

As per the recent reports, Rohit Sharma is likely to retire from international cricket after the Champions Trophy as he is unlikely to be picked for the Test tour of England. The right-handed batter’s form will be closely monitored by the selection committee during the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

What difference will it make? Ashwin breaks silence on not getting farewell game before retirement (WATCH)

‘What difference will it make?’: Ashwin breaks silence on not getting farewell game before retirement (WATCH)

IND-W vs IRE-W: Smriti Mandhana achieves double record in Indian women's ODI history hrd

IND-W vs IRE-W: Smriti Mandhana achieves double record in Indian women's ODI history

Wasim Akram unveils iconic 'white jackets' for Champions Trophy 2025, ICC's video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Wasim Akram unveils iconic 'white jackets' for Champions Trophy 2025, ICC video wins hearts (WATCH)

Big blow for Arsenal Mikel Arteta very worried as injured Gabriel Jesus set to be out of remaining season

Big blow for Arsenal! Mikel Arteta 'very worried' as injured Gabriel Jesus set to be out of remaining season

Jasprit Bumrah awarded ICC player of the month for December after record-breaking performance in BGT

Jasprit Bumrah awarded ICC player of the month for December after 'record-breaking ' performance in BGT

Recent Stories

Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers RBA

Who is Baba Vanga? Know her real name, predictions and supernatural powers

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Are you planning to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple? Check out the new Darshan Rules

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Adobe Stock Rises As Analyst Says Risk-Reward Has Improved Following Recent Underperformance: Retail Turns Upbeat

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security dmn

Centre's high-level committee recommends legal action against 'individual' compromising India-US security

Kolkata Metro: Sealdah to Howrah in 11 Minutes: Dream Route Launch Date RBA

Kolkata Metro: Sealdah to Howrah in 11 Minutes: Dream Route Launch Date

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon