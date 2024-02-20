Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    #16YearsOfThala: CSK's toast to skipper Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024 wins hearts; some fans point to 2-year ban

    As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gears up for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, the franchise took a momentous pause to celebrate the remarkable journey of their iconic captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    In the cricketing world, few figures command as much respect and admiration as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, affectionately known as 'Thala' (which translates to leader in Tamil). As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gears up for another exciting season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024, the franchise took a momentous pause to celebrate the remarkable journey of their iconic captain on Tuesday.

    With the hashtag #16YearsOfThala trending across social media platforms, fans, players, and cricket enthusiasts alike reminisced about the enduring legacy of Dhoni, who has been at the helm of CSK since the inception of the IPL in 2008.

    However, some fans pointed out that technically Dhoni was with the team for 14 and not 16 years as CSK was banned from IPL for the 2016 and 2017 seasons following allegations of match-fixing and illegal betting, primarily centered around the actions of Gurunath Meiyappan.

    Following the suspension, Rising Pune Supergiants selected Dhoni as one of their five draft picks. During his tenure with the Supergiants, he accumulated 574 runs in 30 matches over two seasons, before returning to CSK in 2018.

    Regardless, under Dhoni's leadership, Chennai Super Kings has etched its name in IPL history, clinching five titles and establishing itself as one of the most successful franchises in the tournament. The team's camaraderie, strategic brilliance, and ability to rise to the occasion, particularly during crunch moments, have been emblematic of Dhoni's captaincy style.

    As the IPL 2024 season approaches, the anticipation and excitement surrounding Chennai Super Kings and Dhoni's leadership are palpable. With a roster of talented players and a proven track record of success, CSK remains a formidable force in the IPL arena.

    Beyond his cricketing prowess, Dhoni's humility, composure under pressure, and unwavering dedication to the sport have endeared him to fans of all ages. Whether it's his trademark helicopter shot or his astute captaincy decisions, Dhoni's impact extends far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field.

    In addition to his achievements on the cricket pitch, Dhoni's leadership qualities have inspired a generation of aspiring cricketers and sports enthusiasts to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience. His journey from a small-town boy to an international cricketing icon serves as a testament to the power of hard work, perseverance, and unwavering belief in oneself.

    As Chennai Super Kings embarks on yet another exhilarating IPL season, the team and its fans stand united in their admiration and appreciation for the one and only 'Thala' Dhoni.

    Here's a look at how CSK fans reacted to the team's heartfelt tribute to Dhoni, who completes 16 years in the IPL, with some users reminding the franchise's admin of the two-year ban they faced.

