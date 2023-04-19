Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: 709 non-teaching posts vacant, check important dates

According to reports, there are as many as 99 vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk and Junior Office Assistant cum Typist. For Multi-Tasking Staff, there are 405 vacancies. There are 29 job vacancies for the post of Upper Division Clerk and Office Assistant post.

Officials have released the Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023 for 709 non-teaching posts on its official website http://vbharatirec.nta.ac.in/. The online application registration started on April 17 and May 16 is the last date to apply for it. The eligible candidates can apply for posts like Registrar, Finance officer, Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Internal Audit Officer, etc.

How many vacancies are available?

It is also said that there are 30 vacancies for the post of Library Attendant and 16 posts for Laboratory Assistant. 17 vacancies are there for the Technical Assistant post. Vacancies are also there for the posts of Section Officer, Assistant/ Senior Assistant, Professional Assistant, and Semi- Professional Assistant.

Recruitment is being done for posts like Assistant Engineer Electrical, Assistant Engineer Civil, Private Secretary, and Personal Secretary. Vacancies are also open for posts like Stenographer, Senior Technical Assistant, Security Inspector, and Senior System Analyst.

Vacancies are also available under the posts of System Programmer, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Librarian, and Internal Audit Officer (Deputation). Recruitment will also be made for Deputy Registrar, Librarian, Finance Officer, and Registrar.

Who are eligible to apply?

Candidates must meet the qualifying requirements outlined in Visva Bharati's non-teaching recruitment announcement for 2023 before applying for the designated positions.

One needs to be a graduate before applying for the post of Lower Division Clerk and Office Assistant. They should also be proficient in writing at the speed of 35 words per minute. Graduation is also mandatory to qualify for the post of Upper Division Clerk.

2-year of experience in the work is also compulsory for the post of Upper Division Clerk. For the post of MTS, 10th or ITI (Industrial Training Institute) pass students can apply. For the post of Senior Section Officer, a bachelor's degree in any stream is necessary.

What is the age limit?

The Group A posts age limit is 40 years. For the posts of Group A (level 12-14), it is 50- 57 years. 35 years is the upper age limit to apply for vacancies under Group B posts. For the Group C posts, the upper age limit is 32 years.