UGC NET Result 2023: NTA to announce results soon; Here's how to check scores

University Grants Commission National Eligibilty Test (UGC NET 2023) result for the December 2022 edition will be released today. National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce UGC NET 2023 results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

For applicants from the open and general EWS categories, a UGC NET aspirant must get 40% aggregate marks in both examinations to be considered for JRF and eligible Assistant Professor and Assistant Professor. Candidates from the reserved categories must obtain 35% aggregate marks in both examinations.

Here are steps to check your score:

Step 1: Go to the official website, which is ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for results.

Step 3: Enter your personal information, such as your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: View and save the outcome for later use.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

About the marking scheme, candidates will get 2 marks for all correct answers. 0 marks will be awarded for incorrect, unanswered questions. There was no negative marking.

A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared for 83 subjects. The exams were conducted in 16 days from February 21 to March 16 in 32 shifts. The exams were held at 663 centres across 186 cities. The next UGC NET exam will be held in the June 2023 cycle. Date of exam and application schedule will be announced in the exam notification. It is expected after December 2022 results.

