Discover the stories of 7 inspiring Indian teachers who transformed the lives of millions of students with their unique teaching styles and dedication on this Teacher's Day 2025. They viewed teaching not just as a career, but as a mission.

Teachers Day 2025: Every year on September 5th, India celebrates Teacher's Day. On this day, we remember and express gratitude to the mentors who guided us. But there are some teachers whose stories go beyond textbooks. They have transformed the future of millions of children with their struggle, sacrifice, and passion. These are the people who consider education not just a career, but a mission. Learn about 7 such great teachers who spread new light in society.

Dr. H.C. Verma: The Physics Wizard

If you've ever studied physics, you must have heard of the book "Concept of Physics." This is the book that made thousands of children engineers. Hailing from Darbhanga, Bihar, Dr. Harish Chandra Verma became a professor at IIT Kanpur and received the Padma Shri award in 2021. Even today, children fondly call him HC Verma sir.

Anand Kumar: The Super 30 Teacher

Anand Kumar from Patna turned the dreams of poor children into reality. Hundreds of students from his Super 30 class reached IIT. The film "Super 30," based on his life, shows that if the intention is strong, difficulties cannot stop the path.

R.K. Srivastava: The Teacher Who Takes One Rupee as Guru Dakshina

Famous math teacher from Bihar, R.K. Srivastava, made more than 950 children IITians by taking only 1 rupee as Guru Dakshina from poor students. The name of this teacher, who solved the Pythagorean theorem in 50 ways, is also recorded in the World Book of Records.

Khan Sir: The Teacher Who Makes Difficult Topics Fun

Khan Sir has become every student's favorite teacher because of his humorous style and easy way of teaching. He explains even the most difficult topics in such a fun way that studying becomes enjoyable, not a burden. His coaching center in Patna is a place of study for thousands of children. They prepare for government competitive exams. Khan Sir's YouTube channel "Khan GS Research Centre" has over 24 million subscribers. The special thing is that he always charges low fees to provide better education to children so that everyone can connect with education.

Alakh Pandey: The First Choice of NEET and JEE Students

Alakh Pandey's dream was to become an engineer from IIT, but he did not succeed in JEE. Instead of giving up, he chose a new path and decided to become a teacher himself. This decision proved to be a turning point in his life. In 2016, he started a YouTube channel called "Physics Wallah." Initially, the views were very low, but due to his fun and easy style, millions of students gradually connected with him. In 2018, he launched the Physics Wallah app, which provided education to children from villages to cities through good content at affordable prices. Today, Alakh Pandey has become a name for education not only in India but also in Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Dubai. His classes and videos are an inspiration to students all over the world. He proved that if education is imparted with the right intention and honesty, it can reach everyone. He is especially popular among NEET and JEE students.

Avadh Ojha: The History Master

Avadh Ojha's name is well-known among every student preparing for UPSC. His grip on teaching history is amazing, and his teaching style is so interesting that children don't get bored. Whether it's a classroom or a YouTube channel, he connects with students everywhere with his unique style.

Vikas Divyakirti Sir: Best Teacher and Motivator for UPSC Students

Dr. Vikas Divyakirti is another name for inspiration for students preparing for the civil services exam. He teaches thousands of children through his coaching institute. His specialty is his simple language and examples related to life, from which children learn life lessons along with studies. Apart from teaching, he is also known for motivating students and showing them the right direction. His videos go viral a lot.

Babar Ali: The World's Youngest Headmaster

Imagine, when we play at the age of 9, someone runs a school at that age? Babar Ali from Murshidabad district of West Bengal did the same. He started teaching children at the age of just 9 and today, at the age of 32, he is teaching more than 500 poor children in his school. He has received many national and international awards for his work.